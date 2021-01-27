Not least: Blame the spread of rusty EU vaccines

While Israel has given at least one double-dose vaccine to over 40% of its population and that figure in Britain is 10%, the EU total stands at just over 2%.

And it is not just EU citizens who are blaming the block door. Criticism is coming from many nations that had hoped to see some fluid rescued from the EU across their borders.

Amid concerns that rich nations had received more doses than they needed and poor nations would be left without, the EU was expected to share vaccines around.

Strong proliferation is also proving the bloc’s long commitment to so-called soft power – policies that advance its cause not through the barrel of a gun, but through peaceful means, such as through the needle of a syringe.

“Today it is more difficult to get vaccines than nuclear weapons,” said Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who had backed far more EU aid.

Serbia lies at the heart of the Balkan region where the EU, Russia and even China are looking for stronger ground. Assistance to the Balkan countries with their use of vaccines seemed an area where Europe, with its medical capabilities and willingness to prioritize such cooperation, would have an advantage.

Not so far.

Vucic said weeks ago when he welcomed 1m doses of Chinese vaccines that Serbia had not received “a single dose” from the global COVAX system aimed at getting affordable shots for the EU’s poor and middle-income countries. supported and funded.

Instead, Vucic said Serbia provided the vaccines through agreements with individual countries or manufacturers.

Rubbing salt into the wound, Vucic went to the EU social conscience when he said this week that “the world today is like the Titanic. The rich tried to take the lifeboats for themselves … and leave the rest”. Other nations on the southeast edge of the EU have also been critical.

This is a big turn from just a month ago when the future of the EU looked quite bright. Once it had entered into a last-minute trade deal with the UK, it reached a massive € 1.8 trillion agreement on pandemic recovery and overall budget agreement and began running out of its first COVID-19 vaccines.

“This is a very good way to end this difficult year and finally start turning the page on COVID-19,” said EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the time.

Last weekend, however, her stance escalated as it became clear that the bloc would receive vaccines at a slower rate than had been agreed for its 450 million people.

AstraZeneca has told the EU that of its initial group of 80 million, only 31 million would materialize as soon as its vaccine is approved, most likely on Friday. This came in the slightest clash in Pfizer-BioNTech photo distributions.

Both companies say they are facing operational issues at plants that are temporarily delaying delivery.

Italy is threatening to take legal action against the two for the delay. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte boasted that the country’s expansion was a great success, especially when the millionth dose was given on 15 January. But after Pfizer announced a temporary supply cut, Italy slowed the administration of about 80,000 doses a day to less than 30,000.

Bulgaria has also criticized drug companies, and some there have called for the government to turn to Russia and China for vaccines.

Hungary is already doing this. “If the vaccines do not come from Brussels, we have to get them from somewhere else. One cannot allow the Hungarians to die simply because Brussels is too slow to buy vaccines,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orban. “It does not matter if the cat is black or white, as long as it catches mice.”

But supply is not the only thing holding the EU campaign. The problem is in part that the EU Commission bet on the wrong horse – and did not get enough doses of early success vaccines like Pfizer-BioNTech. The commission notes that there was no way to know which vaccines would succeed – and which would be the first – and so he had to spread his orders to several companies.

The spread of the EU also slowed because the European Medicines Agency took longer than US or UK regulators to authorize its first vaccine. This was according to the model as it ensured that member nations could not take responsibility in case of problems and to give people more confidence that the strike was safe.

But individual countries also share in the blame.

Germany, Europe’s cliché for an organized and orderly nation, was found very desperate, with its proliferation disrupted by chaotic bureaucracy and technological failures, such as those seen Monday when thousands of people over 80 in the state the country’s big ones were told they would have to wait until February 8 to get their first pictures, even when the big pre-Christmas vaccine centers set up empty.

“The speed of our action leaves much to be desired,” said Chancellor Angela Merkel. “Processes have often become very bureaucratic and take a long time, so we have to work on that.”

It is no different in France, where there is a labyrinth of Kafkaesque rules to obtain consent for vaccination of the elderly.

In the Netherlands, which made the AstraZeneca vaccine easy to treat by being the first available, authorities had to clash to make new plans for the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine, whose ultra storage requirements make it more complicated .

“We tried to be flexible enough to make the difference,” said Health Minister Hugo de Jonge.

The Dutch have been particularly criticized since they were last in the EU to start vaccinations, more than a week after the first block shots were fired, and they have been particularly slow to drop doses for seniors living at home, as Bieleveldt, a retiree.

“I’m already playing at the time of the injuries in terms of my age,” he said. “But I still want to play for a few more years.”

Casert reported from Brussels. AP journalists across the European Union contributed.

Follow the AP pandemic coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine.