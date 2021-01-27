why 14 year old girls like me have mental health problems

The news that girls’ mental health starts to decline significantly when they turn 14 is on the news today and I can not say that I am surprised.

A two-year study by the Institute for Education Policy and Prince of Trust has found that girls’ mental well-being suffers far more than boys when they become teenagers, for reasons including spending more time on social media and lack of exercise.

I turned 14 during the first blockage and I definitely think my mental health has suffered since then not because of the pandemic specifically, but because of the things that have happened as a result of it.

We all spend a lot more time on social media than we have before and most of my friends and I have body image problems as a result.

Everyone is worried about being underweight or overweight, having a bait or bigger breasts, living up to the social beauty standards you see on TikTok and Instagram.

There are many tips on how to achieve those ideals even in these channels, which can be confusing. I’m lucky because my mom told me about the dangers of restrictive diets when I was quite young, but I have friends who try to limit their calories and others who have used different periods of 14-day isolation as an opportunity to try to reinvent themselves, with 1,000 meetings a day and things like that.

I think some of their parents do not help or I have a friend with a really poor body image, whose mom promised her an iPhone 11 if she was going to lose weight, and another who dyed her hair because her mom said that it would look better dark. I went through some stage of wishing my body to be more curved, mostly but I am somewhat okay with it now.

In some ways, the lock has been pretty good for my confidence because it allowed me to experiment with my look with makeup, hair and clothes in a way I wouldn’t really want to do at school because I hate everyone who feel they can comment; makes me feel uncomfortable.

I do not like to be labeled with gender-specific adjectives, or as beautiful, I do not necessarily want to be beautiful, what does not go with simply attractive? Although if I could really choose what Id looks like, Id likes to be the kind of person other people look at and think Id likes to look like that.

I’m less active than I was before the pandemic, but it ‘s really hard to get motivated. Even just getting out of bed makes me feel quite tired at the moment.

Getting ready in the morning seems to take all my energy and then I don’t feel like I can do anything else. Not as if my bad diets have healthy food at home and my parents cook me the right meals.

My mom says she notices a change in me and mood after I did some exercises but I do not know. I feel better after we’ve been for a walk, but I never really feel like I want to go.

I want snow the day before. Everything seemed brighter; not just the dull gray world that has been the same for so long. When things look good, it makes me happy.

School has been really tough over the last year. I find it hard to motivate myself to work when everything is online and then I worry about not being left behind and then I really worry.

Some people perform well under stress, apparently, but I just find that it demotivates me further. I feel like I’m under pressure, just like my mom did well at school, and I know she wants me too.

I worry about my future, I do not want to be confused; I want to go to university and have a good life.

The biggest issue now is that I feel like I am missing an important part of my life. I have to hang out with my friends after school and have sleepovers. The only way to see everyone is in the park, one by one. Cold is cold and dark; I might rather be able to bring them back to my house or go to theirs.

My parents understand that it is important for me to see my friends, so they let me go, as long as I answer my phone and am home on time.

I am with my family way more than usual I would be at this age; My moms are fine, but I find my dad very annoying. I really can not explain why.

I get along with my siblings quite well, but we wind up a little with each other. My parents want us all to spend time together in the evenings, but that’s when all my friends are on FaceTime, so I feel like I’m missing it.

It’s hard to keep a balance between what everyone wants, but I know I’m lucky to live in a nice house. I feel safe and happy that we have no worries about money.

I tell my mother everything that happens, but I do not tell everything I am feeling. I don’t tell anyone, really I am usually listening to my friends. Some of them have really terrible situations at home with their parents especially since the beginning of the pandemic because the adults are all so stressed.

Also my mom has a history of anxiety and depression, so I worry about peeling back and worry that I will do something to contribute to this.

Lately I self-harmed when I felt angry and upset. It was only once and I tried to keep it hidden, but my mom saw; we talked about it and arranged for me to talk to someone professionally. Weve only had a few sessions so far, but I think it helps.

I do not know if I have anger issues, but many things make me angry. Sometimes I wonder if I explode for small things because big things are too much to think about.

Interview by Sarah Rodrigues