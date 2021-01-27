Sheikh Mohammed announces the closing of the Worlds Coldest Winter





Gray skies cover Dubai on a cool winter day.

Image credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

Dubai: UAE’s coolest winter campaign ends with $ 1 billion in revenue and attraction of 950,000 domestic tourists within a month His Majesty Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote on Twitter account announcing the successful conclusion of the campaign and promises a bigger and more comprehensive campaign next winter. Winters Coolest Winter, the first federal domestic tourism campaign in the UAE, ended on January 25 with record success. The 45-day campaign began on 12 December 2020, as part of the UAE’s newly launched Domestic Tourism Strategy, to encourage residents and citizens to explore the country’s hidden gems and promote the features that distinguish each of the seven emirates. Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter, We completed the #WorldsCoolestWinter campaign to promote inland tourism. The campaign attracted 950,000 domestic tourists and $ 1 billion in revenue within a month. Over 2,000 media reports and 215 million video views captured the beauty of the UAE and the impact of teamwork. He added, Next Winter, we will launch a bigger and better campaign on December 15, 2021 as the world begins to recover from the pandemic. Thanks to the Ministry of Economy, the Media Office of the Government of the United Arab Emirates and local tourism entities for the successful domestic campaign. The Emirates Tourism app was also launched to direct domestic and international tourists to over 600 hotspots across the Emirates and feature over 275 exclusive deals on Dh72,000 hotels, restaurants and other tourist attractions for every user. Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the coldest winter campaign in the world marked the beginning of a strong collaboration between federal and local tourism entities that succeeded in bringing people, citizens and residents together to discover pearls. of the UAE, especially after a critical time that created physical distance. He added, the Campaign not only boosted domestic tourism and helped people create memories, it also revealed promising talents in photography and videography and highlighted the UAE’s surprising nature that the world knows little about. The overwhelming response to the campaign helped frame the UAE in a new light and we look forward to bigger campaigns in the future to support the local economy. The campaign initiatives and creative events were featured in 2,000 media reports reaching over 20 million people worldwide and new major monuments were launched during the campaign including the Roman-style Khorfakkan Amphitheater and Rumailah Farm in Fujairah, while the Ayman Museum reopens in a new form. Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs, noted that the campaign helped increase hotel occupancy across the UAE by 17 percent compared to last year, raising the average room price of hotel in Dh450 per night. He said the increase in hotel occupancy within just one month is the biggest indicator of the massive success of the campaigns. Al Falasi said, Winters Coolest Winter has truly captured the values ​​of the UAE as it brought together people from over 190 nationalities towards exploring the country. It revealed the tolerance and harmony that people live in the UAE, a country that combines rich culture and heritage with high quality of life and modernity. Al Falasi added that the Ministry is currently working on launching future campaigns that stimulate domestic and international tourism. He noted that the unified tourism identity, launched in December, will pave the way for more co-operation between tourism units across the country to launch major future campaigns targeting international tourists. The worlds coldest winter was a successful start in promoting domestic tourism and we will take future campaigns to the international level. We aim to promote tourism and encourage SMEs in the sector to increase job opportunities. Global collaborations The UAE Government Media Office and the New Media Academy have teamed up with Fine Destinations, the worlds leading travel content marketing agency, to showcase the UAE’s hidden gems in beautiful cinematic videos. Using advanced shooting technology, the signature visual style of Fine Destinations brought a new perspective to the UAE dream in the five main pillars of culture, food, outdoor adventure, activities and fitness. The Fine Destinations campaign, which started on January 9, featured 75 videos on Fine Destinations on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram, garnering 93 million views from around the world. The coldest winter challenge in the world In a collaboration between Du and the UAE Government Media Office, the #WorldsCoolestWinterChallenge was launched on Twitter and Instagram to encourage the public to share creative images and videos of their outdoor experiences in the UAE for chances to big wins. Du has rewarded the individuals who best captured the charm of tourist, natural and cultural monuments across the UAE with weekly prizes reaching Dh50,000 in the challenge that started from 15 December 2020 25 January 2021. When Steve meets East In an exclusive documentary, American actor and director Steve Harvey embarked on a journey through the UAE to experience life as a citizen. The 6-episode documentary titled When Steve Meets the East saw the internationally acclaimed host highlight the UAE in a new light, revealing its hidden gems and rich culture, nature and heritage. Each 3-4 minute episode highlighted the engaging experience that the UAE offers during the winter season, garnering millions of views on social media.

