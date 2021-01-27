Covid-19: Two new Auckland community cases treated as ‘actual confirmed infections’

Two people who tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving MIQ in Auckland are being treated as confirmed for current infections.

Now, the Government is waiting on the results of the critical tests that will come on Thursday and Friday, to determine the risk posed by those new cases in the country.

The cases ended with their managed isolation in the same facility as the Northland case, and at the same time. The couple had returned two negative tests each during their stay at MIQ.

Robert Kitchin / Stuff Genome sequence results will help determine the risk posed by new cases, says Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

While we still can not categorically rule out these as historical infections, the results of the evidence so far show that the two individuals may have contracted Covid-19 towards the end of their stay in managed isolation, said Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield in a statement Wednesday night

Too early to make a definite conclusion. Genome sequence results, which are expected [Thursday], and serology results expected the next day, will help further develop the appearance, he said.

George Block / Sende Two other people staying at the Pullman Hotel in Aucklands CBD have tested positive for Covid-19.

From an abundance of caution, we are now responding as if these are confirmed by actual infections.

The ministry has released a list of places the two cases visited since they were released by MIQ on January 15th.

It includes supermarkets, restaurants, shops and pharmacies, mostly in the Aucklands North Shore.

There is no evidence so far that suggests community broadcasting. Dr Ashley Bloomfield

Bloomfield urged anyone who had visited those sites after two cases to be tested. He included those who felt like they might even come with symptoms.

It was important that proper people were isolated and tested to ensure that testing centers were not overloaded, Bloomfield said.

We understand that many will be concerned, but it is important to remember that we are carrying out these measures as a precaution.

ROBERT KUCHIN / Sende Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins stepped down and Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield at a conference in the hive.

There is no evidence so far that suggests community broadcasting.

The two new cases were initially classified as under investigation, after returning positive tests and pending further investigation to see if the infections were recent or historical.

They returned a second positive test with a higher CT value that led to their treatment as confirmed cases, the Ministry of Health said Wednesday night.

A third person in the household bubble came out negative.

David White / Stuff Hundreds of former Pullman Hotel guests have been asked to isolate themselves and be tested.

On Wednesday evening, the two family members who tested positive were being relocated to the Auckland quarantine facility.

They had been staying in North Auckland since completing their quarantine earlier this month.

Work is underway to determine family movements since leaving MIQ, as well as close and casual contacts.

The in-depth clean-up is being carried out at the Aucklands Pullman Hotel, where the two new cases stood, as well as the Northland community issue with stronger restrictions on movement and other restrictions placed in place.

Supplied Professor Michael Baker was awarded the New Year’s Honor for his work during the pandemic.

Upcoming critical tests, says the expert

University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker said the other set of tests was critical in determining what kind of risk positive cases pose to the community.

So far PCR tests have been conducted in two cases, which Baker said should not be the only test on which officials based their response.

PCR tests can be very sensitive and take old genetic material from the virus leading to positive results months after an infection.

Instead, Baker said genomic sequencing and serological testing would provide a more complete picture of the wider risk posed by these cases.

At this stage it is too early to make a definitive conclusion and further testing will further develop the appearance, Baker said.

They are wrong on the care side and while it is troubling for the people … it shows that we have very skilled laboratory scientists and a very responsible ministry.

Caroline Williams / Stuff A Covid-19 testing station at the car park outside North Harbor Stadium in Albania.

Tests continue after the Northland case

After the news of the case broke out on Sunday, all 353 people who were in Pullman at the same time as the affected woman were asked to self-isolate and test for Covid-19.

Earlier Wednesday, Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said 255 former Pullman guests had tested negative and more tests were pending.

Two other people had returned poor positive results. One was a historic case and one turned out to be negative, Bloomfield said.

The Northland community case also came out positive after two negative tests on isolated isolation in Pullman.

The 56-year-old ended her 14-day stay at the hotel after a trip to Europe. She is believed to have worked in Spain before seeing family in the Netherlands.

Health officials said she came out positive 11 days after leaving managed isolation, after a vacation in Northland with her husband, where the couple visited and scanned a number of cafes, shops and museums.

Initially, 16 close contacts of the woman were identified, but Bloomfield said on Wednesday only 11 people were genuine close contacts.

All 16 were tested and returned a negative result.

11 genuine close contacts are in isolation.