South Korea Moon hopes country could be top 10 economy in 2021, he says at WEF event, East Asia News and Top Stories





SEULL – South Korean President Moon Jae-in has expressed hope that his country will become one of the top 10 economies in the world this year, saying economic growth is expected to return to pre-Covid-19 levels by half first of the year. Speaking at the Davos Agenda of the World Economic Forum on Wednesday (January 27th), he said South Korea managed to minimize economic damage due to the pandemic last year and reached the highest growth rate among members of the Organization for Economic Co-operation. and Development (OECD)) South Korea’s gross domestic product was the 12th largest in the world last year, according to World Bank data. The list was headed by the United States, followed by China and Japan. “The world is paying close attention to the stellar economic growth that Korea achieved in carrying out an exemplary pandemic response,” said President Moon. “Domestic and foreign investors also presented optimistic prospects for the Korean economy.” South Korea’s GDP shrank by 1 percent last year, the worst performance since 1998. But it was one of the smallest contractions compared to other developed countries. On Tuesday, the International Monetary Fund raised its forecast for South Korea’s economic growth this year to 3.1 percent from 2.9 percent projected last October. The Bank of Korea, meanwhile, forecast a 3 percent increase. South Korea recorded positive economic growth from the third quarter of last year and its exports last December exceeded US $ 50 billion (US $ 66.3 billion) for the first time in 25 months – driven by rising global demand for products such as memory chips and rechargeable batteries. Mr Moon said numerous government policies have been rolled out to help businesses and workers cope with the difficulties posed by the pandemic, such as three rounds of emergency cash donations. He also reiterated plans to provide more compensation to small businesses that suffered losses due to tight anti-virus measures and to launch a voluntary profit-sharing scheme aimed at allowing companies that thrived during the pandemic to share some of the profits. their own with other businesses that suffered badly, offering them government incentives. “More wisdom will be needed to work out the details, but if implemented, these initiatives could become the stage for comprehensive policies to be used in overcoming future pandemics,” he said. The government is also prepared to invest $ 160 trillion ($ 192 billion) in the new Korean deal aimed at boosting post-pandemic recovery. Mr Moon urged international companies to consider South Korea as a testing ground for new products and technologies, adding that the country has never blocked its borders throughout the pandemic and remains a safe and sustainable investment destination. He also pledged to share South Korea’s Covid-19 response measures with the rest of the world and work with the global community to overcome the crisis. The country, which has recorded 76,429 cases of Covid-19 infections and 1,378 deaths so far, managed to quickly flatten its infection curve early last year with measures such as aggressive contact tracking. It was also the first to introduce pass testing, a method that has been repeated around the world. “Solidarity and cooperation, not every one of us doing battles alone, is what makes us stronger in defeating the pandemic,” he said.







