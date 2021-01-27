‘Dust power’ of loyal discontent as unionist calls for co-operation with Republic

Dissatisfaction in loyal communities is growing over Northern Ireland protocol, a senior police officer has said. It comes as a unionist has called for co-operation with the Republic of Ireland to be stepped up and work to implement the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol to be abandoned.

More captions, as well as low-level intelligence and social media monitoring have provided early indications, but reactions are not causing significant concern to the force, the Police Service said. Northern Ireland (PSNI) tha.

The force is preparing for more street protests over the cessation of trade by the rest of the UK as soon as emergency relief and coronavirus blockades ease.

Assistant Police Chief Mark McEwan said: “We are seeing signals, there are signal incidents that have occurred, especially in recent days.

We are starting to see graffiti, we are getting the feeling of social media for a growing dissatisfaction, especially within the Protestant / faithful / unionist community.

This is not manifested in any functioning at this point.

EU rules

Northern Ireland is continuing to follow some of the EU rules despite Brexit, to prevent the establishment of a strong border on the island of Ireland.

Carriers have faced difficulties in transporting stock to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Mr McEwan said the end of the three-month non-payment period on 31 March, for supermarkets transporting goods and requesting parcels shipped to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK to include customs declarations, is an important date.

If a political solution is not found, this could see some items becoming unavailable in Northern Ireland or becoming more costly.

Mr McEwan told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee of Deputies: This will focus people’s minds, I believe, on how Northern Ireland looks and feels to some members of our community.

The blockade of the coronavirus in place has been extended until March 5th.

Mr McEwan added: “If we get to the point where we do not have such strict restrictions, where people are not so worried about the health crisis, we can see it show up in protests, and we are prepared for that.

He said intelligence over the unionist community is not causing significant concern, but it is something the force is monitoring.

If we were not in this current environment around the pandemic, we would probably see a more visible functioning of this on the roads of Northern Ireland, he added.

ports

The Northern Ireland Protocol was created to allow the country to comply with EU customs rules and has caused delays at ports due to new declarations and controls.

The DUP has been vocal in its opposition to protocol operation.

North Antrim Party MP Ian Paisley said there is anger and resentment in the communities he represents.

He told the committee: Some parts of the community are beginning to realize they are sitting in a barrel of dust.

Claire Hanna, the nationalist SDLPs anti-Brexit MP for South Belfast, said it was good for the senior officer to be measured in his comments.

She added: We do not need any trouble in a very difficult time.

Goods are flowing effectively between the UK and Northern Ireland, the government has said before.

The end of the transition period has produced deep structural problems, which will not be resolved quickly, the Road Transport Association warned.

Freeze cooperation with the Republic

A unionist has called for co-operation with the Republic of Ireland to be stepped up and for work to implement the Northern Ireland Protocol after Brexit to be abandoned.

The DUP should ban officials operating Irish Seaport controls on goods from the rest of the UK, added Traditional Union Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister.

Mr. Allister is his party representative in the Stormont Assembly and has a number of local councilors.

Jim Allister has been a constant critic of major unionist parties and power-sharing with Sinn Fein for many years (Liam McBurney / PA)

He has been a constant critic of major unionist parties and power-sharing with Sinn Fein for many years.

Mr Allister said: “Stormont submission, we are told, is the balance of north / south and east / west arrangements.

With the east / west relationship inherited from the functioning of the Protocol, the DUP and UUP, as the main operators of the north / south arrangements, must freeze their involvement until the east / west balance is restored.

The North South Ministerial Council allows for co-operation across Ireland on issues such as tourism and waterway management.

Its members meet regularly.

DUP agriculture ministers officials Edwin Poots are conducting checks on some animal products arriving at ports in Belfast and Larne.

Carriers have faced difficulties in transporting stock to Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK amid additional paperwork requirements.

Mr Allister said: “It is certainly as inconsistent as it is self-satisfied to continue working in the north / southeast as our east / west links are broken.

Therefore, I suggest that unionist parties within the executive should publicly and jointly refuse to operate the north / south arrangements, except and until the protocol is addressed.

Institutions for cooperation with the Republic of Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom were established by the 1998 peace agreement.

Mr. Allister asked: How often have we heard about the sanctity of the Belfast Agreement in all its parts?

Well, does the east / west part matter? Its time to put it to the test.

Mr Allister said the adverse constitutional impact of the protocol was evident.

The Irish Sea border infrastructure is the physical manifestation of not only the partition of the UK but the closure of Northern Ireland in the economic orbit of the Republic / EU.

