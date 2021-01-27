Auschwitz survivors mark anniversary online amid pandemic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) A Jewish prayer for the souls of people killed in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over the site of the Warsaw ghetto during World War II as a world banned by the coronavirus pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the Auschwitz liberation .

Most commemorations of International Holocaust Remembrance Day were being held online this year over the virus, including the annual ceremony at the site of the former Auschwitz death camp, where Nazi German forces killed 1.1 million people in occupied Poland. . The memorial site is closed to visitors due to the pandemic.

In one of the few live events, mourners gathered in the Polish capital to pay their respects at a memorial in the former Warsaw ghetto, the largest of all the ghettos where European Jews were held in cruel and deadly conditions before to be sent to die in mass extermination camps.

From the Vatican, Pope Francis spoke of the need to remember the genocide committed in World War II, saying it was a sign of humanity and a condition for a peaceful future.

Francis also warned that distorted ideologies could lead to a repeat of mass killings on a horrific scale. Remembering the Holocaust, he said, also means being aware that these things can happen again, starting with ideological proposals that claim to save a people and ending with the destruction of a people and humanity.

Among those commemorating Wednesday’s home will be Polish-born Auschwitz survivor Tova Friedman, who arrived at the camp when she was 5 and was 6 when she was among thousands of survivors liberated by Soviet troops. 27 January 1945.

Friedman, now 82, attended the event in recent years in Auschwitz and hoped to get her eight grandchildren this year to help them better understand her experiences. But the pandemic prevented it.

From her home in Highland Park, New Jersey, she recorded a hate message about the rise of hatred that will be part of a virtual celebration hosted by the World Jewish Congress.

Across Europe, victims were remembered and honored in different ways.

In Austria and Slovakia, hundreds of survivors offered their first doses of a coronavirus vaccine in a symbolic and truly life-saving gesture, given the threat of the virus to older adults. In Israel, some 900 Holocaust survivors died from COVID-19 out of 5,300 infected last year.

Israel, which counts 197,000 Holocaust survivors, officially marks its day of Holocaust remembrance in the spring. But events were also being held by memorial and survival groups across the country, mostly virtually or without the participation of members of the public.

Luxembourg, meanwhile, signed an agreement Wednesday agreeing to pay reparations and restore dormant bank accounts, insurance policies and looted art for Holocaust survivors.

Politicians and regular people were joining a Jewish World Congress campaign, which included people posting pictures of themselves and #NeM remember. They will be shown later Wednesday on a screen in Auschwitz near the gate and a cattle car, the way the victims were transported there.

The online nature of the commemorations of these years is a stark contrast to the events they mark 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz last year, when about 200 survivors and dozens of European leaders and kings gathered at the site of the former camp. It was one of the last major international meetings before the pandemic forced the cancellation of most major rallies.

More than 1.1 million people were killed by the German Nazis and their guards in Auschwitz, the most infamous in a network of murder sites set up across occupied Europe. The vast majority of those killed at Auschwitz were Jews, but others, including Poles, Roma, gays, and Soviet prisoners of war, were also killed.

In all, some 6 million European Jews and millions more were killed by the Germans and their collaborators. In 2005, the United Nations designated January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

As memorials are shifted online for the first time, one constant is encouraging survivors to tell their stories as words of caution.

Rose Schindler, a 91-year-old Auschwitz survivor who was originally from Czechoslovakia but now lives in San Diego, California, spoke to school groups about her experience of 50 years. Her story, and that of her late husband, Max, also a survivor, is also told in a book, Two who survived: Keeping hope alive while surviving the Holocaust.

After Schindler was transported to Auschwitz in 1944, she was elected more than once to immediate death in gas chambers. She survived by running away every time and joining the details of the job.

The horrors she experienced the mass murder of her parents and four of her seven siblings, hunger, shaving, lice infections are hard to convey, but she continues to speak in groups, over the past few months only from Zoom.

We need to tell our stories so that it does not happen again, Schindler said in a Zoom call from her home this week. It’s unbelievable what we went through, and the whole world was silent as it was happening.

Friedman says she believes it is her role to sound the alarm for the rise of anti-Semitism and other hatred in the world, otherwise another tragedy could happen.

That hatred, she said, was in a clear view when a mob inspired by former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Some insurgents wore clothes with anti-Semitic messages like Camp Auschwitz.

It was quite shocking and I could not believe it. And I do not know which part of America feels that way. I hope it is a very small and isolated group and not a widespread feeling, Friedman said Monday.

In her recorded message to be broadcast Wednesday, Friedman said she compares the world hate virus to COVID-19. She said the world today is witnessing a virus of anti-Semitism, racism and if you do not stop the virus, it will kill humanity.

Nicole Winfield in Rome contributed to this report.

