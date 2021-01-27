Tensions are rising as AstraZeneca, the EU, erupts over vaccine delays

BRUSSELS – The European Union and drug maker AstraZeneca on Wednesday pushed for a delay in the delivery of coronavirus vaccines as the deepening dispute raises concerns about increased competition for the limited supply of photographs needed to end the pandemic.

AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot addressed the dispute for the first time, dismissing the EU’s assertion that the company was not living up to its commitments. Soriot said the vaccine distribution figures in AstraZeneca’s contract with the 27-nation bloc were objectives, not strong commitments, and they could not be met due to problems in rapidly expanding production capacity.

“Our contract is not a contractual commitment, it is a better effort,” Soriot said in an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica. Basically, we said we would try our best, but we do not guarantee they would succeed. In fact, getting there, we are a little late.

AstraZeneca said last week that it planned to cut initial shipments to the EU to 31 million doses from 80 million due to reduced yields from its production process in Europe. This drew an angry response from the EU, which says it expects the company to deliver the full amount on time. On Monday, the EU threatened to impose export controls on all vaccines made on its territory.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, dismissed Soriots’s explanation for the delays, saying that not being able to ensure production capacity is against the letter and spirit of our agreement.

A third round of talks in as many days aimed at resolving the dispute is scheduled to take place on Wednesday evening in Brussels.

“I urge AstraZeneca to fully engage in rebuilding trust, providing comprehensive information and fulfilling its contractual, social and moral obligations,” Kyriakides told a news conference in Brussels.

The EU, which has 450 million citizens and the economic and political influence of the world’s largest trading bloc, is lagging far behind countries like Israel and Britain in creating coronavirus vaccines for its healthcare workers and the most vulnerable people. This despite the fact that there are over 400,000 confirmed deaths from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The EU has signed agreements on six different vaccines, but so far regulators have only authorized the use of both, one made by Pfizer and another by Moderna. The EU drug regulator will consider the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

AstraZeneca is setting up more than a dozen regional supply chains worldwide to meet regional demand for its vaccine. In total, AstraZeneca plans to deliver up to 3 billion doses to countries around the world by the end of 2021.

However, setting up each facility is a complicated process involving training people and providing each vaccine group is safe and effective. Sometimes this goes well, but other times there are problems, Soriot said.

We train them how to produce, he said. And then, you know, some people are new to the process. Like they learn the process. They do not know how to make the vaccine and are not as effective as others.

There are two basic steps involved in developing a vaccine. The first is a biological process involving growing cells into which a virus is injected, Soriot said. The second involves returning this drug substance to the final product, filling the bottles, and testing each batch of vaccines.

Soriot said AstraZeneca had to reduce shipments to the EU because plants in Europe had lower yields than expected from the biological process used to produce the vaccine. This has happened in other regions as well AstraZeneca has tried to rapidly expand its production capacity to meet the demands of countries struggling with the pandemic.

“We have also had indentation problems like this in the UK supply chain,” Soriot said. “But the UK contract was signed three months before the European vaccine agreement, so with the UK we had three extra months to fix all the problems we have As far as Europe is concerned, we are three months later in fixing these defects “.

An official from the European Commission, the EU executive, said the bloc has agreed to give 336m euros ($ 407m) to AstraZeneca to develop its vaccine and give doses. The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said the commission would be entitled to receive a portion of the money if the company fails to meet the terms of this preliminary purchase agreement.

If UK plant plants are operating more efficiently than those on the mainland, the EU expects to receive doses made in Britain as stipulated in the contract, the official said.

We reject the logic of first-come, first-served, “Kyriakides said.” This can work in neighborhood butchers, but not in contracts and not in our advance purchase agreements. There is no priority clause in the advanced agreement. ” of purchase.

The shortage of scheduled AstraZeneca vaccine deliveries is coming at the same time as a slowdown in Pfizer-BioNTech photo distribution as Pfizer upgrades production facilities at a plant in Belgium.

“There is a lot of emotion in this process right now and I can understand it: people want the vaccine,” Soriot said. “I want the vaccine, too.

