



A major federal jury in Puerto Rico County filed a lawsuit Tuesday accusing a former media producer of extortion and obstruction of justice during a federal investigation in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sixto Jorge Daz Coln, 52, of San Juan, was charged with three counts of extortion and obstruction of justice in connection with his involvement in a scheme related to the disclosure of telegram messages during the summer of 2019 and the actions of his subsequent investigation into allegations by the FBI. According to the indictment, Daz Coln tried to extort a public official from the Puerto Rican Government on June 20, 2019. Daz Coln tried to secure a payment of $ 300,000 and other valuables from the official in exchange for ensuring that certain messages in A telegram containing harmful information about various public officials in the government will not be made public. When approached by the FBI on July 26, 2019, Daz Coln allegedly deleted messages in the Telegram containing information about his involvement in the scheme, before handing over his cell phone to authorities. As alleged in the indictment, the defendant sought to extort a Puerto Rican government public official for his financial gain, and then complicated his crime by claiming the destruction of evidence of his involvement in the scheme when approached by the FBI, Nicholas said L McQuaid, Acting Attorney General of the Criminal Division of the Departments of Justice. The Criminal Division is committed to maintaining public confidence in our government and to protect public and private citizens alike from the types of criminal exploitation presented by the defendant. Sixto defendant Jorge Daz Coln threatened and tried to extort government officials for $ 300,000 and award government contracts, said Stephen Muldrow, U.S. Attorney for the Puerto Rican District. He threatened to use his influence as a member of the media and on behalf of two public relations firms to tarnish the reputation of public officials if they did not comply with his demands. Make no mistake, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our partner agencies will prosecute those who try to extort others and obstruct justice to the fullest extent of the law. Public corruption has many faces. Most often the subject will be a public official who has used his / her position for personal gain, said Rafael Riviere Vzquez, FBI San Juan Field Office Special Agent Officer. Sometimes, however, criminals will try to exploit the weaknesses of those holding public office. This is also a form of public corruption and like any other form of corruption, it will not be tolerated. We have said this before and it deserves to be repeated. If you are a victim or witness of a public corruption scheme, or if you find yourself somehow involved, it will never be too late to do the right thing. We are here, we are doing our job and we want to hear from you. The case is being investigated by the FBI and is being prosecuted by Chief Criminal Officer Timothy Henwood and Division Chief Myriam Fernndez-Gonzlez of the U.S. Puerto Rican District Attorney’s Office and Michael N. Lang of the Public Integrity Section Attorney Criminal Divisions (NEEDLES). Former PIN Trial Attorney James Pearce also assisted in the investigation. An indictment is merely a claim and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

