The cases of 3 persons accused of supplying NS ammunition were postponed until March





The cases of three people accused of supplying ammunition to the person responsible for the April 22 Nova Scotianslast murder were in court briefly Wednesday morning and were postponed to March. The gunman’s ordinary husband, Lisa Banfield, 52, her brother James Blair Banfield, 54, of Beaver Bank, NS, and her brother-in-law Brian Brewster, 60, of Lucasville, NS, are charged with illegally securing shooter, Gabriel Wortman, with 223-caliber Remington and 40.50-caliber Smith and Wesson cartridges in the month before the massacre that began in Portapique, NS Kur RCMP announced the charges in December , the force said in a press release that the three were unaware of Wortman’s plans. None of the accused appeared in court in Dartmouth, NS, in person. Lawyers representing them summoned to court by telephone. Prosecutor Shauna MacDonald said the Crown plans to proceed in a concise manner, meaning that cases will be heard in the provincial court and defendants will not have to appear in person. An abbreviated offense is considered less serious than an indicted offense. Tom Singleton represented Brewster. Michelle James and Brittni Deveau represented James Banfield. Jessica Zita, a lawyer from TorontoLockyer firm Campbell Posner, acted on behalf of Lisa Banfield. They told Judge Jean Whalen that they were still waiting for the Crown to be unearthed and without seeing the evidence that had been gathered, their clients could not yet make claims. The next court hearing is scheduled for March 9. Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19. Top left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O’Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from the top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom line: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC) On April 18 and 19, Wortman killed 22 neighbors, known and unknown in some rural communities while driving an out-of-use RCMP cruiser adapted to look real. Police believe he attacked Lisa Banfield that night and she escaped. The dentist set fire to the villa, garage and their three houses before being shot by police at a gas station in Enfield, NS, about 13 hours after the violence began. When police checked the stolen car he was driving, they discovered he was carrying it with him two semi-automatic pistols, two semi-automatic rifles and Const. service pistol. Heidi Stevenson, whom he had killed. Wortman did not have a firearms license and police believe he obtained all the weapons he was carrying illegally. Search warrant documents show that investigators tracked down a Ruger Mini 14 .223 caliber rifle at a the now deceased lawyer Fredericton who was a friend of Wortman . They determined that he also adapted a Glock 23 .40 caliber pistol with an overcapacity magazine. Police found cartridges from that loaded pistol which was traced back to Maine in the Mazda belonging to Gina Goulet, the last person he killed on April 19th. The Atlantic Prosthetics Clinic is guarded by police in Dartmouth, NS, on April 20th. The shooter and his longtime partner, Lisa Banfield, lived above the clinic where they both worked. (Andrew Vaughan / The Canadian Press) Banfield has never spoken publicly. She and Wortman were a couple for 19 years and lived above the prosthesis clinic, where they worked together in Dartmouth. Search warrant documents show that many people told investigators that Banfield had been abused in the relationship. She is suing Wortman’s estate, estimated at $ 2.1 million . It includes six properties, three corporations and $ 705,000 in cash seized from the ruins of the couple’s villa in Portapique. In her statement of claim, which was filed in the Nova Scotia High Court, Banfield said she was the victim of assault and battery, and she suffered physical, emotional and psychological damage and trauma. MORE STORIES MUCH

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos