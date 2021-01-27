Covid 19 coronavirus: Where you can get tested in Auckland, Northland today





Anyone visiting a dozen new locations of interest – including supermarkets, restaurants and retail stores – in Auckland is encouraged to take a Covid test as soon as possible. The information comes after the Ministry of Health made an announcement late at night, confirming that two other people who had been in isolated management at the Pullman Auckland hotel have tested positive for Covid-19. As a result, 12 new locations in and around the North Coast and Albany areas have been released by officials. Where to test Those in the North Shore can be tested at a number of test stations. North Coast Two pop-up objects were placed in Victor Eaves Park, Florence Ave in Orewa, between 9.30am and 4pm and North Harbor Stadium (Carpark B) on Stadium Road, Albany, from 8am to 6pm . Both stations will be open at the same time tomorrow. The Northcote Community Testing Center – at College Rd, Northcote – is open from 8.30am to 4.30pm and tomorrow and from 8.30am to 2.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays. West Auckland West Aucklanders can be tested at New Lynn Health Facilities at Totara Health Services on McCrae Way, New Lynn, between 8.30am and 4.30pm and tomorrow. The facility is closed on weekends. The Whnau House Waipareira Trust Henderson, at Catherine St in Henderson, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and tomorrow and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. People who visited 12 new places of interest in the North Shore are being encouraged to take a Covid test. Photo / Tania Whyte Central Auckland Public members can also be tested at the Balmoral Community Testing Center on Balmoral Street, Mt Eden, from 8.30am to 4.30pm and tomorrow. It is again again from 08:30 to 2:30 pm on Saturday and Sunday. South Auckland People in South Auckland can take a Covid test at the Whnau Ora Community Clinic on Druces Rd, Wiri, from 8.30am to 4.30pm tomorrow and tomorrow. The testing clinic is open from 8.30am to 2.30pm on Saturday but is closed on Sunday. The Tara Community Testing Center, in Otara City Center, is open from 8.30am to 4pm today and tomorrow but closed on Saturday. It is open again from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. New locations of interest issued: BBQ King Albany – 17 Jan, 11:00 – 23:00

Pak n Save Silverdale – 17 Jan, 2 pm – 2.30 pm

BBQ King Albany – 17 Jan, 5 pm – 21:00

Pak n Save Silverdale – Jan 18, noon-12.30 pm

BBQ King – Albany 18 Jan, 12:30 – 3 p.m.

Rewte Caltex – January 18, 1 pm – 1:30 p.m.

BBQ King Albany – 18 Jan, 5 pm – 21:00

Hickeys Pharmacy Riva – 23 Jan, 12.30 – 13.30

Albany Farmers – Jan. 24, noon-1 p.m.

Tai Ping Albany Supermarket – Jan. 24, noon-1 p.m.

New World Rewa – 25 Jan, 13:00 – 23:00

Tai Ping Northcote Supermarket – 26 Jan, 12.30 pm – 1 pm

