Should Canada be hungry to farm seaweed?

Harvesting algae on the coast before Christ has been the relentless dream of returnees aiming to survive with the goodness of nature since the ’60s and’ 70s. But near no one have ever been able to do so for a long time, says Louis Druehl. And he would know. Druehl started the first commercial kelp farm in North America and now produces seeds and tips for an increasing number of growers and conservatives. In the mid-1980s, retired professor and marine biologist has researched and grown kelp for nearly four decades in the waters near Bamfield on the wild west coast of the Vancouver Islands. We’ve been working with seaweed, one way or another, since 1982, Druehl said. And we have always sprinkled together. And I mean spraying, we do not (even) putter together. But lately seaweed has become a really big job, Druehl said. I like to say it because of me, but I do not know it is true, he said with a laugh. Investments and interest in algae farming off the coast of BC, as well as in North America and Europe, are reaching a fever. Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos recently set aside a $ 100 million stake in the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) to curb climate change by developing new markets for cultivated seaweed. The economic potential of an expanded algae market in Europe could reach 9 billion in just one decade, all creating more than 100,000 jobs and delivering environmental and health benefits, according to a recent report by the Algae Coalition. Sea for Europe. Many science, industry and investment actors support algae aquaculture as a potential tool to grow a sustainable superfood that benefits the economy and the environment. Seaweed Cascadia, founded in 2019, aims to become North America’s largest provider of algae and believes ocean algae cultivation is the ticket to a triple line, said enterprise chairman Bill Collins. Seaweed is a sustainable, plant-based food that takes nutrients from the surrounding waters while potentially capturing carbon and contributing to ocean regeneration, he said. When we considered it, the opportunity was tremendous. And we asked ourselves, ‘Why hasn’t it happened before?’ Tha Collins. Growing concern about the impacts of climate change and the corresponding interest in plant-based foods means that North American consumers are willing to consider seaweed as a fresh or dry food complete either in salads, soups, dry snacks, like a vegetable dish or mixed in bread or burger plants, he said. The time is ripe to shift the algae aquaculture from a small cottage-based industry to a large commercial scale for a number of reasons, Collins said, adding that Cascadias algae food products should be on the shelves by summer 2021. But to move North America palettes for a long-eaten food item to Asia and the First Nations and make algae products available beyond the boundaries of specialty health food stores, manufacturers need to produce enough to continuously supply food chain companies and the food market itself, he added. Typically, intensive, industrial agriculture can have detrimental effects on the environment, Collins said, but unlike land crops, seaweed does not require water, food or fertilizer. We need to pay more attention to our climate and planet as we create food, Collins said, adding that the company is currently growing sugarcane (Saccharina latissima) and seaweed (Alaria marginata), similar to seaweed. wakame grown in Japan. Cascadia will also produce seaweed for the large food ingredients market, which typically uses powders and extracts in bakeries or dairy products, salad dressings or alcohol production. But the company is also doing research on BC seaweed as potential sources of livestock feed and bioplastics, he said. The company has teamed up with First Nations coastal communities interested in algae cultivation as a sustainable tool for economic development, Collins said. Cascadia has partnered with Nuu-chah-nulth Seafood on the west coast of Vancouver Island and Klahoose First Nation on Cortes Island, located inland crossing along the BCs continent. The company and its partners expect to harvest at least 100 tonnes of kelp from the waters this April, with 20 per cent from two farms near Cortes and the rest from waters near Bamfield after a six-month winter growing season, Collins said. However, the biggest hurdle hindering the expansion of algae aquaculture is the length of time it takes to obtain licenses from federal and provincial governments and agencies, Collins said. The single biggest threat to business is not being able to grow fast enough, he said. The government has told us they want to improve and they have done so, but we need a majority commitment from the government if we are to expand at the pace we need to serve the market. BC Agriculture Minister Lana Popham was unavailable to clarify how or if the province was working to boost algae farming, or if the province had any reservations about the industry growing. Part of the overall problem is that there are insufficient resources dedicated to processing aquaculture mastery applications, which typically assess the impacts of animal husbandry on the ocean, Collins added. The process is tailored for the animals, with which you have to be much more careful, he said. Moreover, most of the policy framework from the province focuses on wild algae harvesting rather than cultivation, Collins added. Ownership licenses for aquaculture operations are processed by the BC Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Operations (FLNRO). Prior to issuing licenses, regulators assess sites to ensure that they do not conflict with other land uses such as parks or nature reserves. First nations are consulted and public comments considered to determine if ownership is the highest and best land use, the ministry said in an email. Mandate holders should also submit a management plan showing what infrastructure is in place and how and which species will be cultivated and harvested, along with estimated production yields. Druehl said that kelp operations have relatively low impacts on the marine ecosystem, in his experience, the greatest resistance to seaweed farm operations comes from recreational boats, fishermen and kayaks. We have a little joke, he said. We actually have two crops. One is kelp, and the second is fishing lures. Some other potential impacts to consider could be negative interactions with marine mammals or really dense operations of algae plundering nutrients from the surrounding waters, Collins said. Cascadia minimizes the amount of equipment it places in the water and will work to avoid areas that could endanger wildlife, Collins said. And given the large amount of coastline in the BC, no operation is likely to extract enough nutrients from flowing waters to endanger other marine life, he added. We want to do this in harmony with the environment, Collins said. So as our industry improves and grows, too, our efforts will ensure that we identify risks and accommodate them. Rochelle Baker, Journalist of the Local Journalism Initiative, National Observer