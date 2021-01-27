Biden reaffirms commitment to protect Japans Senkaku islands





President Joe Biden has told Japan that US security guarantees apply to the Senkaku Islands, sending a warning to China about features in the East China Sea that are administered by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing. The White House said Wednesday that Mr Biden had made it clear in his first phone call as president with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga that the US-Japan mutual defense treaty was being implemented in the disputed islands. “Leaders. . . discussed the United States’ unwavering commitment to the defense of Japan under Article 5 of our Security Treaty, which includes Senkaku, “said the White House.” “ The statement sends a clear message to China that the new administration will take a firm stand on the islands, which Beijing claims and calls Diaoyu. The islands have become one of the hotspots in the Asia-Pacific region – along with the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait – as China has become increasingly persistent in recent years. In November, Mr Suga said Mr Biden had given assurances about Senkaku in a post-election call in the US, but Biden’s team did not refer to the islands in a statement and did not confirm what Mr Suga had claimed. The White House statement on Wednesday marks the latest sign since Mr Biden was inaugurated that his administration will take a tough stance on China on everything from human rights to national security. This follows a warning from the US to China to stop intimidating Taiwan after Chinese fighter jets and bombers flew into the country’s air defense zone. China conducted two days of military flights over the weekend after Mr Biden invited Hsiao Bi-Khim, Taiwan’s representative to the US, to his oath. It was the first time Taiwan’s de facto ambassador to Washington had been invited to a presidential inauguration. The White House said Wednesday that Mr Biden and Mr Suga had emphasized the importance of the US-Japan alliance as “the foundation of peace and prosperity” in the region. Recommended While Japan has long been the most important US ally in the region, Tokyo was anxious during the previous administration after Donald Trump repeatedly threatened to withdraw troops from the country. Barack Obama became the first American president to publicly declare that Senkaku was covered by the US-Japan defense treaty. The recent White House statement comes as the Biden administration begins an internal review of many of the policies Mr. Trump implemented to address the security challenges posed by China. Follow Demetri Sevastopulo on Twitter







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos