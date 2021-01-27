Indonesia’s most active volcano erupts, releasing lava river





Indonesia’s most active volcano erupted on Wednesday with a river of lava and glowing gas flowing 3,000 meters (nearly 10,000 meters) down its slopes. No casualties were reported. The blast could be heard 30 kilometers (18 miles) away, officials said. It was the largest lava flow on Mount Merapis since authorities raised the risk level in November, said Hanik Humaida, head of the Yogyakarta Volcanology and Geological Hazard Center. She said the volcano’s lava dome is rising rapidly, causing hot lava and gas clouds to flow down its slopes. After the morning rain, the landslide turned to manure in some villages. More than 150 people, mostly elderly people, living within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the crater were evacuated to barracks set up for displaced people. Authorities in November had evacuated nearly 2,000 people living in the mountains in Magelang and Sleman districts but most have since returned. The alarm is being held at the second highest level and authorities told people to stay out of an existing danger zone around the crater. The 2,968-meter (9,737-foot) volcano is on the densely populated island of Java near the ancient city of Yogyakarta. It is the most active of dozens of Indonesian volcanoes and has erupted continuously with lava and gas clouds recently. Merap’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people. Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it is located along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a series of horseshoe-shaped seismic decay lines around the ocean.



