Zarif holds talks in Armenia

TEHRAN Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks Wednesday with senior Armenian officials including his counterpart Ara Aivazian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in the third match of the regional tour of senior Iranian diplomats.

In his meeting with Aivazian, Zarif discussed issues of mutual interest regarding reciprocal ties and regional developments, stressing the cordial and good neighborly relations between Tehran and Yerevan.

The chief diplomat noted how Iran and Armenia enjoy centuries-old civilizations and a long history, according to a statement issued by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Zarif described Armenia as an important neighbor for Iran and added Tehran-Yerevan relations are a symbol of interaction and dialogue between followers of the two faiths. The Iranian Foreign Minister underlined the importance of the territorial integrity, independence and national sovereignty of all countries in the region, including Armenia. He said it was necessary to respect the rights of all ethnic groups in the region, the statement said.

The Iranian Foreign Minister underlined that the territorial integrity of Armenia is the Iranian red line, describing as a bold action the decisions by the Armenian government and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to move towards the future.

Zarif expressed regret over the human losses caused during the recent conflict in the region and said that Iran is ready to offer any assistance and make every effort in this regard. He expressed hope that the humanitarian issues caused by the conflict would be resolved as soon as possible, the statement continued.

The Iranian chief diplomat also denounced the presence of foreign terrorists and fighters in the region, adding that the presence of such troops is a cause for concern for both countries.

He said Tehran is ready to work with Yerevan and other neighbors in that direction and help boost economic development in the region by taking advantage of the opportunity and taking into account the common interests of the countries in the region, according to the statement.

On the other hand, Aivazian stressed the importance of close political, economic and trade ties with Iran.

Foreign Minister Aivazian described Iran as Armenia’s fourth economic partner. He also touched on the importance of regional stability and security and stressed Iran ‘s key role in the region.

The Armenian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on Aivazian’s opening remarks during his meeting with Zarif.

The Armenian-Iranian agenda is, indeed, quite comprehensive, based on the centuries-old friendship that unites our two peoples. This friendship is the best example of intercultural dialogue, an example of different religions and civilizations living side by side, based on mutual trust and respect. This is the key to achieving peace and stability in the region, the Armenian statement quoted Aivazian as saying.

The Armenian Foreign Minister also praised the high level of political dialogue with Iran, close trade and economic ties and co-operation in areas of common interest, describing his meeting with Zarif as a good opportunity to exchange views on the prospects of multilateral cooperation and to describe further steps.

Iran is Armenia’s fourth trading partner, so, of course, promoting trade and economic cooperation has a special place on our agenda, said the Armenian Foreign Minister.

He noted that the main topic of his talks with Zarif has been regional security and stability.

Aivazian described Iran as an important country in the region. “We respect Iran’s approach to building relations with its close neighbors,” he continued.

During the Armenia-Azerbaijan war, which erupted in late September, Iran presented a peaceful initiative that called on both sides of the war to resolve their differences through dialogue. Iran also expressed readiness to facilitate such a dialogue.

SM / PA