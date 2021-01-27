Council Posts: BJP, JD (S) reach an understanding





In a merger of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (Laik), the former has now decided to support a JD (S) candidate for the post of Speaker of the Legislative Council when the seat falls vacant while they were running for office. of Vice Presidents for a party candidate. Senior member of JD (S) Basavaraj Horatti, who has lobbied hard for this alliance, will be the candidate of JD (S) for the post of Mayors, while member of BJP MK Pranesh will present his appointment letters for the post of the Vice Presidents on Thursday morning, sources said. Word of high command A decision on this effect was taken by the BJP top command on Wednesday after former HD Prime Minister Deve Gowda spoke with BJP national president JP Nadda on the issue, sources said. In addition to support for some essential bills, including the Karnataka Prevention of Premeditated Slaughter and the Preservation of the Bovine Invoice 2020, which JD (S) had previously opposed, some other issues more than they stood out were part of understanding, said a senior BJP leader. Prime Minister BS Yediyurappa held a BJP MLC meeting on Wednesday and announced the candidacy of Mr Pranesh, who is from Chikkamagaluru and RSS Stable, for the post of Deputy Chairman. We have moved a no-confidence motion against Council President K. Prathapchandra Shetty. But this can only be obtained by a Vice President, a post that has remained vacant following the death of SL Dharme Gowda. Once Mr. Pranesh is elected as Vice President, we will receive the motion of no confidence under due process of law and dismiss Mr. Shetty. BJP will later support the JD (S) candidate for the post of Mayors, said a senior BJP leader. I am the oldest member of the Council and the members of the Chamber have expressed their desire to elect me as Chairman, said Mr. Horatti. Unhappy CM? Given that JD (S) has always been thought of as an unpredictable plan if there is a threat to the stability of governments with a change of leadership, the Prime Minister is not very happy with the alliance, especially the way it came out in high-level command, and not through him, said a senior BJP leader. Meanwhile, Mr Shetty is yet to receive a final call on whether to resign or face a no-confidence motion on the House floor. Sources said he could choose to resign after the polls in the post of Deputy Mayors. The interim report by a special legislative committee that reviewed the pandemic in the Council on December 15 is expected to be submitted to the House.

