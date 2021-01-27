Vaccine shortages hit the EU in a hurdle for its immunization race





The killing of the coronavirus vaccine in BRUSSELS Europes worries on Wednesday, as Spain became the first country to partially suspend immunizations for lack of dosages and a dispute escalated with AstraZeneca over the announcement by drug manufacturers that it will cut shipments of its vaccine with 60 percent due to production shortages. The European Union has been plagued by a host of problems since it approved its first coronavirus vaccine, developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, in December and rushed to launch a week-long immunization campaign after wealthy nations like the United States and Britain . While full of money, influence and big negotiations, the 27-nation bloc has found itself behind those countries, as well as others like Israel, Canada and the UAE, making similar efforts to get enough doses to their citizens, even as many countries around the world, especially the poorest ones, struggle to secure any at all. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive branch, last week set a goal of having 70 percent of its population inoculated by this summer, a goal that was rejected four days later by European Council President Charles Michel. difficult.

By this week, only 2 percent of EU citizens had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to to the numbers collected from our World in data, compared to about 40 percent of Israelis. The figure in Britain was 11 percent, and just over 6 percent in the United States. In rare good news, French drug maker Sanofi said Wednesday he would help produce more than 100 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine starting this summer, but those doses would come too late for him save vaccination plans for the first half of 2021.

Pfizer informed the European Union and other countries outside the United States this month that it had to drastically cut vaccine shipments by mid-February to update its plants in order to boost production, adding to severe supply problems. which the region faces. But it was AstraZeneca’s sudden announcement last week that it would cut deliveries in February and March by 60 percent, which really overturned the European Union’s vaccination plans. Many countries had built their strategies around expecting millions of those doses of that vaccine, which is cheaper and easier to maintain than others, in the first quarter of the year. AstraZeneca said it had production problems at one of its factories, but did not specify what they were or provided details on how it was addressing them and when.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to receive approval for use in the European Union on Friday, and the bloc had expected about 80 million doses to be distributed over the next two months. With the company now saying it can not make its promise to deliver, it is unclear when the blockchain goal can be achieved. Some critics have blamed the European Commission for the mess. The Commission reached an agreement on behalf of its 27 member states to provide a total of 2.3 billion doses of vaccines from several companies. But some of its deals lagged behind those hit by the United States and Britain for weeks. AstraZeneca and some European opposition politicians say the delay puts the block at the back of the delivery line. But the commission has reacted against the criticism. We reject the logic of the first service, the health commissioner’s bloc, Stella Kyriakides said at a news conference Wednesday. This may work in the neighborhood butcher, but not in contracts and not in our advanced purchase agreements. There is no priority clause in the advanced purchase agreement, she said. AstraZeneca needed to fulfill its contractual, social and moral obligations, she said.

The block drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency, has also been accused of being too bureaucratic and taking too long to authorize vaccines. The agency has dismissed that criticism, defending its processes as more complete, spending more time with data from clinical trials and constantly turning to pharmaceutical companies for additional details. The vaccine crisis in the European Union is set against a still raging second wave of coronavirus, prolonged blockages in most member states and widespread panic over the spread of at least two highly infectious variants of the virus that are bringing national health systems to their knees their again. France, which has imposed restrictions on social and economic life since a second wave of the coronavirus began to overload it in late October, is now considering moving into an even tougher blockade like the one it had imposed in the spring.

The pain of supply shortages is being felt across Europe, with Spain announcing on Wednesday it will suspend its vaccination program in Madrid for two weeks and warning that Catalonia, in the northeast of the country, could follow suit. Tomorrow our refrigerators will be empty, said Josep Maria Argimon, a regional health official in Catalonia, referring to the declining supply of vaccine. The deputy head of the Madrid regional government, Ignacio Aguado, said in a press conference that priority should be given to the administration of the second dose of the vaccine and that Madrid did not have enough supplies to continue with the first round of vaccinations. Mr Aguado called on the central government to urgently seek additional supplies from the European Union, saying it should go to Brussels and get more doses for Spain.

The sentiment was also expressed by local government leaders in other EU countries. My conviction is that there is a real shortage of vaccines, said this month Martine Aubry, the mayor of the northern French city of Lille, as she urged the French government to tell the truth. Franois Rebsamen, mayor of Dijon, in northeastern France, condemned the failed governments for distributing the vaccines. Vaccine for covid-19 Answers to your vaccine questions If I live in the US, when can I get the vaccine? While the exact order of vaccine recipients may vary by state, medical workers and residents of long-term care institutions are more likely to decide first. If you want to understand how this decision is being made, this article will help you. When can I return to normal life after being vaccinated? Life will return to normal only when society has sufficient protection against the coronavirus. Once countries authorize a vaccine, they will only be able to vaccinate a few percent of their citizens in the first two months. Most unvaccinated will still remain susceptible to infection. An increasing number of coronavirus vaccines are showing strong protection against the disease. But it is also possible for people to spread the virus without even knowing they are infected because they experience only mild symptoms or no symptoms at all. Scientists still do not know if vaccines also block coronavirus transmission. So for now, even vaccinated people will have to wear masks, avoid indoor crowds, and so on. Once enough people are vaccinated, it will become very difficult for the coronavirus to find vulnerable people to become infected. Depending on how quickly we as a society achieve that goal, life may begin to approach something as normal by the fall of 2021. If I have been vaccinated, do I still need to wear a mask? Yes, but not forever. The two vaccines that will potentially be authorized this month clearly protect people from Covid-19 disease. But the clinical trials that gave these results were not created to determine if vaccinated people could still spread the coronavirus without showing symptoms. This remains an opportunity. We know that people who are naturally infected with coronavirus can spread it while they do not have any cough or other symptoms. Researchers will study this question intensively as vaccines are announced. In the meantime, even vaccinated people will have to think of themselves as potential distributors. Will it hurt? What are the side effects? The Pfizer and BioNTech vaccines are distributed as a side shot, like other typical vaccines. The injection will not be different from the ones you took before. Tens of thousands of people have already received the vaccines and none of them have reported any serious health problems. But some of them have felt short-lived discomfort, including flu-like pain and symptoms that usually last a day. It is possible that people may need to plan a day off at work or school after the second stroke. While these experiences are not pleasant, they are a good sign: they are the result of your immune system encountering the vaccine and creating a powerful response that will provide long-term immunity. Will my genes change RNA vaccines? Jo. Vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer use a genetic molecule to supply the immune system. This molecule, known as mRNA, is eventually destroyed by the body. The mRNA is packaged in an oil bubble that can melt into a cell, allowing the molecule to slide. The cell uses mRNA to make proteins from the coronavirus, which can stimulate the immune system. At any given time, each of our cells can contain hundreds of thousands of RNA molecules, which they produce in order to make their own proteins. Once those proteins are made, our cells then break down the mRNA with specific enzymes. The RNA molecules that make up our cells can only survive for a few minutes. The mRNA in vaccines is created to resist cellular enzymes a little longer, so that the cells can make extra virus proteins and trigger a stronger immune response. But mRNA can only last for a few days before being destroyed. And in Germany, the richest and largest bloc countries, regional leaders were zealous for the shortages, for which they blamed their government and the European Union.

I have to say that I am completely disappointed with the way this has played out, said Manuela Schwesig, the governor of the northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania last week. We had a very clear agreement, we in the states prepare the immunization centers and set everything up. We did it. The logistics are there and we can offer an inoculation to all our citizens, said Ms. Schwesig on the public television network ZDF. But we can not use it because we do not have enough vaccines. Delays in ordering and approving vaccines and current shortages have not been the only problems, experts said.

Some countries have planned the whole process well in advance and have done their job efficiently and effectively, said Rosanna Tarricone from Bocconi University in Milan. But while EU countries have announced their plans, they have not actually planned anything properly. In parts of the European Union, particularly on its poorer eastern flank, people have been struggling to get vaccines due to a lack of trained nurses, needles and syringes, or poor administration and communication with citizens. Still, despite growing concerns and political repercussions, experts warned against adopting a British policy of allowing 12 weeks to pass between the first and second doses of two-dose vaccines such as Pfizer and Moderna.

In the European Union, regulators have recommended allowing a maximum of three weeks between two doses of Pfizer, or four weeks in the case of the Moderna vaccine. In the EU, at the national level everyone tries to go as fast as possible, because that’s what we need to do, said Jean-Michel Dogn, a professor at Namur University in Belgium and an adviser to the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization. But we must be careful to be able to give the second dose and anticipate new vaccines that may come. Raphael Minder contributed reporting from Madrid, Melissa Eddy from Berlin and Constant Meheut and Aurelien Breeden from Paris.

