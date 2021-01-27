Allies and Navalny Offices Targeted in Raids as Kremlin Increases Pressure





Police in Moscow raided the apartments and offices of opposition leader Alexei A. Navalny and his allies on Wednesday, raising pressure on the Kremlin’s top critic ahead of planned weekend rallies in support of him. The raids signaled that authorities were preparing for a new legal strike against Mr’s team. Navalnys after demonstrations last weekend drew tens of thousands of Russians to the streets of more than 100 cities. At least some of Wednesday’s raids included allegations that coronavirus restrictions had been violated at rallies, Mr Navalny’s allies said. Mr Navalny himself remains in jail after being arrested upon his return to Russia on Jan. 17, facing a court hearing next week on allegations of parole violations that could result in a long prison sentence. He had spent the previous five months recovering in Germany from a poisoning he described as an assassination attempt by the Russian state, and his return helped spur the largest anti-Kremlin protests in years.

His supporters hope public pressure will lead the Kremlin to release Mr. Navalny, but Wednesday raids suggested he had no intention of doing so. The raids were carried out on Mr Navalnys’s apartment and that of his wife, his YouTube studio, his foundation office and the homes of at least four close associates. The Kremlin denies having anything to do with Mr Navalny’s poisoning. On Wednesday, police officers came to the home of Mr Navalnys’s wife, Yulia Navalnaya, and stormed her apartment despite her insistence that they wait for her lawyer to arrive, according to video from the scene. They broke down my door and entered the apartment, Mrs. Navalnaya shouted down for journalists outside its multi-storey building in Moscow. They will not allow my lawyer to enter. Two other collaborators of Mr. Navalny’s spokesman, Kira Yarmysh, and a member of his investigative team, Georgy Alburov, were taken from prison to be present in their apartments while being searched, their supporters said. Mr Navalnys’s brother, Oleg, was reportedly detained for 48 hours. The apartment of Anastasia Vasilieva, who runs a group of medical workers allied with Mr Navalny, was also searched. Her spokeswoman posted a video and Dr. Vasilieva playing the piano while confronted by a police officer.

The head of Mr Navalny’s anti-corruption foundation, Ivan Zhdanov, posted surveillance camera footage on Twitter showing a stream of police officers filling the corridor near the office of organizations. Police also searched Navalny Live’s office, his YouTube channel, and took channel director Lyubov Sobol to her home to continue the search there, according to her lawyer. Vladimir Voronin. It was not clear what the officers were looking for, although Mr Zhdanov said the checks were related to allegations of breaches of the health code. Moscow health authorities said phone location data showed that 19 people ill with Covid-19 had attended an unauthorized pro-Navalny rally in central Moscow last Saturday. In all, more than 3,000 people were arrested Saturday amid one of the most dramatic shows of dissatisfaction Mr. Putin has faced in his 21 years in power. Mr Navalnys supporters are planning another nationwide protest on Sunday and have called on people in Moscow to gather in front of the headquarters of the local intelligence agency, the FSB. The protests have rocked the Kremlin, with state television devoting extensive coverage to the attack on Mr Navalny in recent days, after years of ignoring him. But Dmitry S. Peskov, Mr Putin’s spokesman, insisted on Wednesday that the president was adamant. There are incomparably more of those who support Putin than those who do not, said Mr. Peskov to journalists. Of course, most make the most impression.







