DR Congo parliament votes to remove Prime Minister Ilunga | News of the Democratic Republic of the Congo





Lawmakers pass a no-confidence vote against the prime minister, toppling the government amid a power struggle.

Lawmakers in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have voted to remove Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, overthrowing the government and giving President Felix Tshisekedi a chance to appoint loyalists to key ministries. Wednesday’s vote marks the latest episode in a power struggle that has rocked Africa’s largest sub-Saharan country for months, raising Tshisekedi against loyalists of former President Joseph Kabila, who led the DRC for 18 years. Last month Tshisekedi moved to end a coalition formed with Kabila that has limited his authority since he took office in January 2019. This culminated in Wednesday’s no-confidence vote against the prime minister, one of Kabila’s last tracks for the government. He passed with 367 out of 377 votes. Under the DRC constitution, parliamentary censorship requires the prime minister to leave within 24 hours. “One of my missions is to control the executive who, if it does not address the concerns of the people, should be removed,” Cherubin Okende, a member of parliament and author of the no-confidence motion, told Reuters. Kabila’s allies, including Ilunga, boycotted the vote, saying the interim speaker of parliament did not have the constitutional authority to oversee a no-confidence motion. Tshisekedis’s new political alliance, known as the Holy Union, has not yet been formally formed, but is likely to consist of more than 20 parties, giving it an overwhelming majority to pass legislation. However, political analysts say Tshisekedi may also find it difficult to deceive the various interests of his coalition. Tshisekedi won a controversial presidential election in December 2018 on a platform pledging to fight corruption, reduce inequalities and improve government. But he says his reform campaign has been thwarted by Kabila’s lieutenants, who make up two-thirds of the broad-based coalition government with 65 members. Still only 49 years old despite his 18 years in office, Kabila retains influence from allies in politics, the military and business. He took over the leadership of the DRC in 2001, succeeding his father, Laurent-Desire Kabila, who was killed by a bodyguard. Kabilas’ new rule was sharply criticized for corruption and poor governance. But it ended peacefully when he withdrew, in the DRC the first bloodless transition since gaining independence from Belgium in 1960.







