Actor-Activist Deep Sidhu Named In Case of Rally Tractor Violence: 10 Points





“Deep Sidhu is the man of the government,” claimed one farmer leader New Delhi:

Actor-activist Deep Sidhu, whom farmers have accused of being responsible for unprecedented violence during the Republic Day tractor rally, has been named in a case filed by Delhi Police, sources told NDTV. A handful of farmer leaders have also been appointed to the 25-plus cases filed by police since Tuesday evening. While police are holding farmers accountable for violating agreed rules of tractor assembly, which they say led to clashes in parts of the city, farmers have said there was a plot to sabotage and abuse their peaceful protest. Farmers have suspended their plans to march on parliament on Budget Day. The Red Fort, which was overloaded by protesting farmers on Tuesday afternoon, has been temporarily closed. Here are the top 10 points in this great story: A number of farm executives have accused Punjabi actor and activist Deep Sidhu of inciting clashes and placing a Sikh religious flag on the Red Fort. “Deep Sidhu was boycotted by Sanyukt Kisan Morcha months ago because of his separatist leanings. I condemn the raising of any flag other than the nation in the Red Castle,” said Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav, who is one of the top leaders. of movement. “Deep Sidhu is the man of the government. We need to understand this plot,” said a farmer leader. Delhi Police are investigating farmer leaders as part of their investigation into Republic Day violence at a rally of tractors organized by farmers protesting the Center’s controversial farm laws. The notice was sent to Samyukt farmer leader Darshan Pal’s Kisan Morcha alleging a breach of agreement with police regarding the route and time of the rally. Samyukt Kisan Morcha has repeated the “conspiracy” corner and distanced himself from Tuesday’s violence. “The government is trying to break the movement. I do not expect another round of talks with the government soon,” Darshan Pal said at the Singhu border on Wednesday. Farmer leader Rakesh Singh Tikait said police have helped the perpetrators enter the Red Fort. “It was an attempt to malign the farmers’ protest,” he added. The government has denounced unprecedented violence. “Action must be taken against all those who incited others. India will not tolerate the way in which Tricolor was insulted at the Red Fortress,” said the minister of the Pravka Javadekar Union. Accusing Congress of inciting farmers, he said, “Congress wants to create a situation of unrest in the country.” Congress said Union Home Secretary Amit Shah was responsible for the violence and should be “fired immediately.” “A coordinated plot, aided and abetted by the Modi government, is unfolding to malign the movement of all farmers and to push them and bury the demand for the repeal of the three black anti-agricultural laws under the noise and noise of FIR, “senior party leader Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters. At a press conference this evening, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava said that farmers’ unions did not follow the conditions set for the tractor rally to be held from noon to 5 pm or follow the designated route. “We are using the face recognition system and getting the help of CCTV and video footage to identify the accused. Strict measures will be taken against those identified. No culprit will be spared,” he said. Nineteen people have been arrested in connection with the violence in which 394 police personnel were injured, Delhi Police said. Fifty people have been detained and are being questioned. As of Tuesday, action has been taken against 300 strange Twitter accounts. Delhi police said they acted immediately on “intelligence inputs”. The iconic Red Castle, built by the Mughals, will be closed until January 31, the Archaeological Survey of India has said. There were reports of damage to several structures inside the fort as hundreds of protesters entered on Tuesday. Videos from the country showed them walking on the walls, from where the Prime Ministers address the nation on Independence Day. They also raised a religious flag Sik, or Nishan Sahib “, on an empty spear The post-mortem report of a farmer who died in Delhi shows he was not shot, as claimed by his family, Uttar Pradesh Police said today. “He succumbed to his injuries after his tractor turned into a turtle,” Avinash Chandra, a senior Bareilly region police officer, was quoted as saying by the ANI news agency. The farmer had died yesterday near the Delhi ITO, where violence erupted. CCTV footage of his tractor overturning was widely circulated. Farmers fear that the new laws will deprive them of the minimum guaranteed profits and leave them open for exploitation by big business. Eleven rounds of talks have taken place between farmers and the government, but there has been no progress. Farmers have turned down the Center’s latest offer to set the laws on hold for 18 months while a special commission conducts negotiations.

