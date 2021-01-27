International
‘Bitter explosion’: Pre-forecast of sub-zero wind temperatures for the weekend
Boston and the region got snow after a long stretch without, and now is the time for what the National Weather Service is calling a wave of Arctic air.
Sub-zero wind gusts were headed for the region Thursday night through Saturday morning with Boston potentially reaching -3 degrees.
After the snow, be prepared for an Arctic Thu PM-Sat AM air wave, accompanied by sub-zero wind chills. pic.twitter.com/uaAwB2sNll
NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 26, 2021
For Thursday night, the service provides winds can reach 15 mph with explosions of up to 28 mph. The wind continues during Friday and until Saturday. By Sunday, the wind is supposed to die at around 6 mph and be light and changeable.
Here is what other local forecasters have to say about the cold snap:
David Epstein: Friday morning still looks very cold
Friday morning still looks very cold this is a forecast of wind chill. pic.twitter.com/nMMFLazpHs
Dave Epstein (@growingwisdom) January 27, 2021
SHP .DIVISION OF GOOD MYTH
An FTOHT shot coming Friday through Saturday
-Most likely developments in adolescence Friday would make Boston the coldest day in nearly 2 years
– Rapid winds will push NELN ZERO wind chimes
-10 to 15 for Friday and Saturday mornings # WCVB pic.twitter.com/Zv0F2FAAYH
Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) January 27, 2021
MEDRKESHM AM weather update
The snow horns are crawling this morning with a little melting this afternoon. Bitter COLD coming Friday-Saturday with sub-zero wind chills. # WCVB pic.twitter.com/hIgg3FJr13
Cindy Fitzgibbon (@Met_CindyFitz) January 27, 2021
Javelin Spear, Boston 25 News: Did I mention the wicked wind chimes expected Friday morning?!?!
Did I mention the evil wind chills expected on Friday morning?!?! #boston #mawx #nhwx pic.twitter.com/tE8DAmzYa2
Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 27, 2021
From unresolved to FRIZING! see you at @ boston25 with local forecast until 11 AM! pic.twitter.com/wX4wxjBVUY
Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) January 27, 2021
Chris Lambert, 7News: History gets cold by the end of the week
The story gets cool by the end of the week. Wind chimes range from -10 to -15 on Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/wo4IpdX60U
Chris Lambert (@ clamberton7) January 27, 2021
Terry Eliasen, WBZ: The coldest air maybe in a few years Friday on Saturday early cold and bitter glass
The coldest air maybe in a few years Friday to early Saturday cold and bitter glass pic.twitter.com/GyScJj3y6N
Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) January 27, 2021
