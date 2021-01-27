Erickson: The fires will get worse





Erickson is adapting to the strain of the global fire season 365 days a year. A senior executive of the diversified helicopter service company – best known for its AirCranes service fleet and water bombing – discussed the challenges posed by an increasingly burning world during a recent webinar. The fire season for Erickson took place 150 days a year. It is now not only practically year-round, but also much more complex and dangerous, according to Erick Nodland, Erickson vp for the center of excellence. Nodland called the current fire challenges “extreme.” Entering 2021, Nodland warned that fires would only get worse. “It’s an amazing situation,” he said. “We are seeing more fires, higher maximum temperatures, amazing changes in humidity, increasing droughts and increasing wind speeds,” he said. “California is absolutely devastated. “Australia has just been burned.” Nodland called the fires “stronger and more widespread,” crediting contributing factors including urban sprawl, weather changes and forest management practices. The fire environment is depleting available resources, he said. “Fire seasons have changed and the pressures on our industry have increased by an order of magnitude. These longer fire seasons are highlighting the companies ’ability to provide aircraft, maintenance and pilots. The unproductive ones we had before have disappeared because different parts of the world want more and more fire (air) assets. “ This has spurred a new trend towards throwing more fixed-wing assets – which may fall later – into fires, but also placed a major emphasis on recruitment and retention, he added. “Our biggest challenge is the ability to ride on people who can safely operate complex aircraft,” Nodland said. But he also stressed that the deteriorating fire situation is fueling technological innovation. “So much more than putting water on the fire.” Erickson is exploring in-flight flight solutions with Sikorsky, using 3D printing to produce parts faster and more economically, has developed new composite rotor blades and will soon announce a re-engine selection for its build. ri S-64F + AirCrane. However, personnel and technology alone will not solve all the challenges posed by longer and more intense air firefighting. Nodland said governments are naturally impaired in their ability to respond to rapidly changing fire conditions. “Whenever you try to get a big bureaucracy to respond to flexible and ever-changing environments, you definitely have inefficiencies. It is not their fault, but it puts pressure on us as individual companies to provide those resources in a “Unknown environment. We need to be able to expand and have better relationships with our federal and local agencies so that we can respond more effectively.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos