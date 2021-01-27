Boris Johnson takes warmth to say the UK did everything it could for covid

The Prime Minister, too, likes to pose for pictures that show him on the front lines of science and care, but not at funerals. Earlier this week, 10 Downing Street wrote on Twitter pictures of Johnson at a vaccination center, Johnson giving a patient two thumbs up, Johnson seeing a vaccine vial. He also passed in front of cameras holding a dose of vaccine cooler. He seems to want to look central in this endeavor.

But Johnsons critics point out that Britain in many days also records the highest number of deaths per capita in the world.

The question on all lips this morning is why? said Labor Party opposition leader Keir Starmer, in remarks to Johnson in the House of Commons.

On Tuesday evening from 10 Downing Street, Johnson said, “I’m sorry for every life lost and, of course, as prime minister, I take full responsibility for everything the government has done. What I can tell you is that we really did everything we could and continue to do everything we can.

The comment was not as inflammatory as when President Donald Trump said about coronavirus deaths in the US: what is it. But it spurred the same kind of setback.

Skeptics on Wednesday recorded long lists of alleged errors and broken promises, a policy of reluctance and delays, as said by Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford.

As Johnson gave his government high marks for vaccines, many saw repeated failure and a pattern of bold one-year promises followed by disaster.

Jonathan Ashworth, the Labor Labor opposition party, the person for health, said, I’m sorry to say that I just can not accept in my heart that Boris Johnson did everything he could.

Chris Ham, former chief executive of the Kings Fund, an independent think tank, wrote in the British Medical Journal that the UK’s response to the pandemic was poorly compared to that of other countries.

Ham listed a number of mistakes, including delays in ordering a blockade in March, an action some scientists say could have cost 20,000 lives, as well as delays in further blockades in September and January.

He added that a mistaken belief in English exceptionalism contributed to his failure to learn from other countries.

These deaths were far from inevitable, said Devi Sridhar, chair of global public health at the University of Edinburgh.

IN guardian, Sridhar was fierce: While the number of deaths in the UK has reached hundreds of thousands, New Zealand has recorded only 25 deaths from covid-19 so far. Taiwan has registered seven, Australia 909, Finland 655, Norway 550 and Singapore 29.

Michael Head, a senior global health researcher at the University of Southampton, told science reporters, public compliance with the guidelines has been largely good, so this is largely a governance failure.

The head said, Any investigation into the UK government’s treatment of the covid-19 pandemic will reveal that there is much to consider carefully.

In his remarks to Parliament Wednesday, Johnson issued calls for a formal investigation into the high death toll. There would be time to study the decisions made, the Prime Minister said, but not in the midst of the pandemic when 37,000 people are fighting covidly in our hospitals.

Johnsons critics said this is the right time to learn from mistakes, as the country faces a boost driven by a highly contagious variant of the virus that preliminary studies suggest could be more deadly.

Many scientists cited the same failures:

Delaying decision-making when you call for blockages, warning you to do so late means shutting down for a longer time and losing more lives.

The decision to stop testing the community in early March so hospitals had no idea what would hit them.

A very expensive but failed program of test, tracking and isolation programs.

A tangled app that was supposed to tell the British if they were exposed.

Keeping borders open and not enforcing orders for international visitors from virus hotspots to self-isolate upon arrival.

The inability to provide sufficient personal protective equipment for front-line medical staff, which not only puts those employees at risk, but allowed nosocomial infections to increase.

Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, said of Johnsons’ comments that the government did everything it could, and I’m not even sure the prime minister believes he is being honest.

Hunter said the UK did not have the worst pandemic, but not the best for a long time.

He noted that Britain was slow to impose restrictions and too soon to ease them, which encouraged people to return to restaurants during the summer with an Eat Out to Help Out promotion and that there was a breakdown of its system. test, runway and insulation.

He added that one of the main factors in the high death rate goes to the way we manage caring for the elderly in this country, which is very formalized.

Hunter noted that people who work in nursing homes are not well paid and often have more than one job to make a living.

Indeed, one of Britains ’greatest failures was his inability to protect residents in nursing homes, where a third of deaths occurred in the first wave. In the early days of the epidemic, British hospitals were emptying their beds of elderly patients and sending them back to care homes. Many were not tested.

Michael Marmot, a professor of epidemiology at University College London, told the BBC that Britain had entered the pandemic in a bad state, with a slowdown in improving life expectancy, rising health inequalities and the health of poor people outside London worse

Marmot said the high rate of deaths in the UK from the virus was linked to where we were before the pandemic hit.

James Naismith, director of the Rosalind Franklin Institute at Oxford University, said the government was right to be proud of an impressive distribution of vaccines, along with other victories from British science, including the rapid discovery of new variants.

But he warned that two major blows to death is not simply bad luck.

Critics of the government response point out that the second increase in deaths occurred in recent months.