Clean car sharing: Govt sets new standards for vehicle imports





Minister of Transport Michael Wood. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Importers of new and used vehicles will be required to import more climate-friendly cars to reduce overall emissions – and will face penalties if they do not. The government announced several measures today aimed at reducing transport fleet emissions to help New Zealand meet its goal of being carbon neutral by 2050. They are:

Setting a clean car import standard this year that will take effect next year

The requirement that public transport buses be zero-emission by 2025

Demanding that the public transport fleet be decarbonized by 2035

Mandate a lower biofuels mix in the transport sector. Transport Minister Michael Wood said the legislation will be passed this year and the standard will start next year, with a target of 105 grams of CO2 / km by 2025 being phased through annual targets that are gradually becoming lower for gave importers time to adjust. The purpose of the clean car import standard is to increase the number of cars that are electric, hybrid and fuel efficient. Each vehicle import will have a different target, depending on the type of vehicles they import, but they will need to meet their target when they pass the average for three years. Wood says light vehicles coming into the country are among the most fuel efficient and intensive emissions from any OECD country. The average vehicle in New Zealand has CO2 emissions of around 171 grams / kilometer compared to 105 in Europe. Transport Minister Michael Wood and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at a previous press conference. Photo / Mark Mitchell Wood said a larger supply of cleaner cars would make them a realistic choice for more New Zealand and a cost in fuel savings. The penalty for an importer who fails to meet the target would apply annually to the fleet from 2023 to $ 50 for importing the new vehicle or $ 25 for importing the used vehicle. So a new car importer who imported 100 cars and exceeded their average fleet target in 2023 would pay a $ 5000 fine. New Zealand was one of two OECD countries without a vehicle CO2 standard. The first target of 105g was achieved by Japan in 2014 and by Europe in 2020. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern made the announcements today with several ministers in Auckland. “Transportation constitutes our second highest amount of emissions after agriculture, so it is important that we reduce emissions from our vehicle fleet,” Ardern said. “Tackling climate change is a priority for the government and remains an essential part of our COVID recovery plan. We can create jobs and economic opportunities by reducing our emissions, so it is a win-win situation for our economy and climate.” The previous government tried to increase the national fleet of climate-friendly cars, but was blocked by New Zealand First.

