



Across the globe, socioeconomic status (SES) has been shown to be a prognostic factor for overall survival (OS) among patients with multiple myeloma (MM), according to a new study. Previous studies have established a link between low SES and increased cancer mortality rates. In this study, researchers from the Democratic University of Thrace in Alexandroupolis, Greece, evaluated survival data from MM patients worldwide to determine any association with SES. SES is a calculated index based on education, social support and income, but, in fact, it is a substitute marker that reflects changes in factors such as ethnicity or race, availability of new treatment options, access to system facilities health, inequalities in insurance status / renewal of anti-myeloma drugs, occupation and place of residence, the researchers explained in their analysis. Investigators conducted a meta-analysis of 16 studies. Data for a total of 134,363 million MM patients diagnosed between 1975 and 2019 were analyzed, including studies from North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. P values ​​were synthesized according to geographical location. After layering P value analysis, higher SES was associated with a lower risk of mortality across the study region. P the value for the six U.S. studies, which enrolled more than 89,000 patients, was <0.0001 in favor of the highest SES. P the value for two studies of more than 101,000 patients from Australia and New Zealand was 0.022 and <0.0001 for the European group with more than 185,000 patients. Two studies from Asia were included, enrolling a total of 915 patients for whom P the value was <0.0001. Overall, higher SES was consistently associated with better survival. Ten studies, with 85,198 patients in total, reported risk ratios (HR) for five-year MM mortality, which were combined using the Mosteller-Bush formula. Patients with higher SES had a 1.26 HR, or chance of survival, at five years (95% confidence interval, 1.13-1.31). We demonstrated that SES remains an important prognostic factor for OS in [patients with] myeloma globally, the researchers concluded. The financial intoxication of myeloma care in health systems and patients is increasing for decades. Therefore, the gap in myeloma care between deprived and wealthy patients is expected to widen in the future. THESE discovery were published in Mediterranean Journal of Hematology and Infectious Diseases.







