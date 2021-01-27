BJP rallies after Parrikar, condemns Lobo’s statement | Goa News





Panaji: BJP on Wednesday again hit port minister Michael Lobo over his statement that former CM Manohar Parrikar did not take anyone in trust before GoaMiles started and said the party would ensure that no one from BJP or the government was allowed to speak against Parrikar.

BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said Lobo could not speak out against Parrikar as he is the longest-serving BJP leader.

Lobo was summoned by the party and appeared before Tanavade and organizing secretary Satish Dhond on Wednesday evening. He was told that what happened should not be repeated, and the Malangute MLA agreed.

Whatever Lobo has spoken out against Parrikar is absolutely wrong, Tanavade said. He cannot speak against Parrikar as he is not alive. We will not allow anyone to say unwanted things about Parrikar.

Tanavade added that the party respects Parrikar and that such statements are wrong. I am not going into the merits of his statement because I was not the party chairman at the time, but Lobo has no right to speak like that, and I condemn his statement, he said.

Lobo had said that the Goans are facing problems due to the confusion created by Parrikar over GoaMiles. I have taken a personal interest in the taxi issue and it will be resolved, Lobo told reporters.

Reacting to Lobo’s statement, a GoaMiles official said Parrikar had specifically asked Lobo if he had any problems with the service. Lobo was called for a meeting and asked if he had any problems with GoaMiles before we were awarded the tender, he said. The minister said the government could move forward, GoaMiles’s director (operations) Parashar Khot told reporters Monday, hours after Lobo’s statement.

GoaMiles started operations in August 2018. The meeting, held 3-4 days before the tender was awarded, was attended by the then chairman of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) Nilesh Cabral and senior Goa Tourism officials.

The taxi-based service was launched by Parrikar after harsh criticism from tourists and locals for governments failing to take Goa-based taxi collectors as an alternative to local cabs, whose prices are often too high.

