The Clay County Fair and Events in Spencer did not host the World’s Best County Fair in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but recently received international recognition for its other activities.

The fair won five awards in the Vision Vision of the International Association of Fairs and Exhibitions 2020, the distance awards ceremony was held on November 30-December. 1

With 95 percent of North America fairs not happening in 2020, IAFE still wanted to do something to recognize the creativity of the fairs for those who were able to do without a fair, and we hosted some unfair events here throughout the summer said fair chief executive officer and manager Jeremy Parsons.

Those events included several food distribution dates, as well as an Exclusive 4-H / FFA Exhibition, where young people in the county could still show off their livestock at fair fairs in September.

The Clay County Fair received five awards in the Division 3 category, which is for fairs worldwide that typically have a turnout of 250,000-500,000 people.

We were right about that 300,000 marks, Parsons said.

It took second place in the use of unauthorized facilities for the Taking of Non-Profit Enterprises on Tuesday at fair sites.

Every Tuesday night in August, we partnered with one of our local nonprofits that would normally have operated a food concession at the fair and set up an event for people to go out and enjoy the right food, Parsons said.

She continued to hold car-like events during and during the fall takeover.

The fair was also placed second in the category of agricultural prices for partnerships with foreign groups or businesses. Parson appreciated that award in collaboration with the fair with the Spencer Chamber of Commerce, Spencer Utilities and Spencer Ag Center to hold a free pork delivery event in the summer.

They did a second round just two weeks ago here at the fairs, Parsons said.

The Clay County Fair also placed in the Hall of Honor Communications awards: second place in the video category and third in the nonvideo home activities category.

The video was the one posted on July 2 on the Facebook page of the Clay Fair and Events Center announcing that the fair would not take place in 2020. The video contains top views of the empty terrains with sound from Parsons explaining the decision to cancel the Fair . The non-video price of home activities meanwhile was for unfair social media campaign fair campaigns.

Finally, the fair took second place in the innovation of the sponsorship category to promote the Fair in a Box, where people could buy boxes full of fair souvenirs, food and t-shirts.

Prizes like these, competing against fairs from all over the world and being able to win those prizes is one of those benchmarks we use to make sure we are doing creative, innovative things for our fans, Parsons said. Even though there was no fair this year, people still came to the fairs and enjoyed various events.

Parsons did not know the exact number of fairs that the Clay County Fair competed in Division 3 awards but said many of them are state fairs, such as the Missouri State Fair and the Nebraska State Fair, or international events such as Australias Royal National Agricultural Show in Brisbane.

They are all in the same category of participation as us, he said.

The Clay County Fair 2021 is scheduled for September 11-19, and Parsons said organizing the fair is rapidly advancing in preparation for it. The event will be large enough to allow the remaining COVID-19 restrictions.

Some aspects of the canceled 2020 fair, such as booth entertainment and food vendors were brought together by 2021, so Parsons said some planning work has already been completed.

They were just excited to set up a fair again, more than anything, he said. We know that when all this is over, people will need the fair. They will need a sense of normalcy, they will need something. So they were just excited that I could wear it.