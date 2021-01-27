International
Scottish fishermen say their industry is in crisis after Brexit
Scottish fisherman Alistair Sinclair has not pulled his boat out since March last year, the start of the pandemic.
Sinclair has been a fisherman for over 40 years and says the industry has never experienced a crisis quite like this. The crisis she is referring to is not her Brexit pandemic.
As of January 1, when Britain officially left the European Union, loads of fish trucks were stopped at ports on both sides of the English Channel.
Fish producers and customs officers now face a mountain of bureaucracy because Britain is no longer part of the EU’s single market. Delays mean that fish pallets have arrived in Europe rotten or the trucks are stopped and sent back to Scotland.
Sinclair says Scottish fishermen are within weeks of declaring bankruptcy.
As much as [4,000] or 5,000 families around Scotland’s coastline are currently unable to put bread on the table and keep their expenses up, he said.
Sinclair stopped fishing last March as demand for fish from Scotland fell, with many restaurants across Europe forced to close.
He was a Creel fisherman, based in Furre, on the shores of Loch Fyne on the west coast of Scotland. Ring fishing is the place where fishermen lower pots or traps to the seabed using bait to catch shellfish, usually mackerel, crabs and shrimp.
The Langoustines are one of Scotland’s most valuable catches but it is in continental Europe and not in the UK where these shellfish are most popular. They have to be shipped directly over a 24-hour period, and any delay is fatal to the fish and catastrophic to the producer.
Unlike most fishermen in Britain, Sinclair, who is also the national coordinator of Scottish Federation Creel Fishermens, voted against Brexit. He says he acknowledged that the extra bureaucracy could be devastating for smaller producers.
Reported that over 90% of British fishermen voted in favor of leaving the European Union, believing they were treated unfairly under the EU Common Fisheries Policy.
One of votethe most prominent slogans was that a vote for Brexit meant that Britain could regain control of its waters. Slogan a slogan held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson used repeatedly.
Jimmy Buchan, a former fisherman and now CEO of Scottish Seafood Association, was a vocal supporter of Brexit. He says wisely, he may have voted differently. Buchan says he recognizes that the trade agreement agreed between the British government and the EU was a difficult negotiation, but the result has been a disaster for the fishing industry.
I will not wear it any other way. It was a terrible result. And we paid a heavy price.
Scottish fishermen are now making tremendous efforts to try and get their fish in European markets. Some have undertaken 72 hours round trip travel to Denmark to lower their products directly to the mainland. Many fish producers worry that their customers in Europe will return to markets elsewhere.
James Withers, CEO with Scotland Food and Drink, says some EU clients have already done so: Seafood buyers in France have gone to Denmark and Norway for products instead of coming to Scotland and the rest of the Kingdom of the United.
Withers says the critical thing now is to ensure that all IT documents and issues that have plagued manufacturers and customs officials on both sides of the border are cleared immediately so that European customers do not leave the Scottish market for good.
Withers believes some of the bureaucratic hurdles can be easily fixed, but says it was foolish for the British government to expect the industry to be able to adapt to all the changes within days of the trade deal. The agreement was agreed on December 24th and the new changes were decided on January 1st.
Fish producers in Britain have appealed for a six-month grace period to allow them to adjust to the new systems, but so far this has not happened.
Withers says members of parliament by describing the issues as indentation problems undermine the severity of the challenges facing the industry.
UK Fisheries Minister Victoria Prentis further exacerbated the issues when she accepted it had not read the trade agreementwhen it was signed on December 24th because she was busy with Christmas celebrations.
The head of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, joked during a debate in Parliament about the crisis that the British the fish were better and happier since Brexit.
The comment angered the fishermen. Over 50 manufacturers drove a truck cart from Scotland and Devon to 10 Downing Street the headquarters of UK governments last week carrying banners like The Brexit Massacre to express their anger.
British Prime Minister Johnson has agreed to compensate the industry but Withers says the amount offered is insufficient. It is also not yet clear who will qualify for payment. Under the trade agreement, EU vessels will no longer be able to fish in UK waters from 2026.
But Scottish fishermen are not convinced that this ban will be imposed. Many fear the EU will take retaliatory action against the British fishing industry if EU vessels are banned from UK waters in five years.
Even if the UK government manages to clear all the bureaucratic hurdles faced by the fishing industry, it is far from the end of its Brexit pain. Meat producers are now complaining about delays at ports due to all the extra bureaucracy. IN Northern Ireland, supermarkets have experienced three weeks of food shortages due to delayed deliveries.
The government says businesses need to be patient and that as industries and customs officials on both sides get used to the changes, things will get better.
However, for some it may already be too late. Creel Sinclair fisherman says last month’s events have prompted him to reconsider what he will do with his boat. It may be time to shut down networks for good, he says.
