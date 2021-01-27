International
Sri Lanka: The UN Damning Report highlights the need for urgent international action on accountability
The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) must take urgent steps to address the deteriorating human rights situation in Sri Lanka, Amnesty International said after issuance of a UN curse report on the country’s efforts to secure responsibility for crimes committed during the civil conflict.
Nearly twelve years after the end of the Sri Lankan civil war, the report, from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), warns that the country’s continued failure to address historic crimes is giving the country a chance to clear warning signs. early on of a deteriorating human rights situation and a significantly increased risk of future violations.
In February 2020, the Sri Lankan government announced that it would no longer cooperate with the marked UNHRC resolution 30/1, which promotes reconciliation, accountability and human rights in the country and would instead pursue its reconciliation and accountability.
This report presents Sri Lankan’s poor record on the administration of justice and accountability and the effect of human rights abuses in the country. The seriousness of these findings underscores the urgent need for the UN Human Rights Council to step up its efforts in Sri Lanka, said David Griffiths, Director of the Office of the Secretary-General at Amnesty International.
For more than a decade, internal processes have clearly failed thousands of victims and their families. Given the decision of governments to step down from Resolution 30/1, and the regression over the limited progress that has been made, the Human Rights Council should send a clear message that responsibility will be pursued with or without the cooperation of government.
Amnesty International is calling on the UN Human Rights Council to implement the reports and key recommendations to establish stricter oversight of Sri Lanka, including stronger monitoring and reporting of the human rights situation, and the collection and preservation of of evidence for future prosecutions.
The report, which accuses Sri Lanka of being in a state of denial about the past, details how the failure of internal mechanisms has further rooted impunity, exacerbating victims’ distrust of the system. Among the many failures, the report addresses the reversal of 2015 reforms that provided more control and balance in the executive, the erosion of judicial and institutional independence, and the failure to reform the security sector and remove and hold accountable those who are responsible for serious crimes and human rights violations.
The report also provides a glimpse of regression in other areas of human rights, including the growing marginalization of Tamil and Muslim minorities, fueled by divisive and discriminatory rhetoric by state officials, and a shrinking space for civil society. , including independent media.
All eyes will be on Canada, Germany, Montenegro, northern Macedonia and the United Kingdom, who are expected to present a resolution on Sri Lanka at the UN session starting next month.
The obligation now is for these countries, with the support of other UNHRC member states, to present a meaningful proposal that reliably responds to the concrete findings and recommendations of this UN report, putting the Sri Lankan government under proper scrutiny and again worked towards an internationally agreed accountability process, said David Griffiths.
UN member states need to learn from past experience, and this time take into account the early warning indicators identified by the top UN human rights official.
Background
The OHCHR report, published on January 27, 2021, is available for download here:. The Human Rights Council will convene on 46th session from 22 February to 23 March, during which Canada, Germany, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and the United Kingdom, the current leading group of states in Sri Lanka, are expected to present a resolution following the OHCHR report.
Amnesty International published an assessment of the situation in Sri Lanka, setting clear expectations for HRC operations earlier this month. The report of the High Commissioners supports the call for stronger monitoring and reporting of the situation, as well as the collection and storage of evidence for future prosecutions.
Sri Lanka has a long history of Internal Inquiry Commissions that have repeatedly failed to provide justice and reconciliation to victims of human rights violations. The findings of past commissions have not led to the prosecution of those responsible for the atrocities. Amnesty International ka document these processes in the past.
