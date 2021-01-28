Joe Biden launches major lobbying campaign to build support for $ 1.9T incentive package

President Joe Biden’s administration has launched a major offensive as it seeks to build support for its proposed $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package – while Republican lawmakers have largely opposed the massive price.

“The president and vice president are engaging directly with members [of Congress] and have had a number of productive conversations that will continue and begin in the coming days, “Biden press secretary Jan Psaki told reporters on Wednesday.

Describing the all-out effort the White House has consumed during Biden’s first week in office, Psaki said, “Senior White House officials are also engaging with – not just congressional leaders – but state and local officials. , electoral groups and others to gather feedback on the proposal. “

Biden adviser Steve Ricchetti and director of legislative affairs Louisa Terrell, who is known for her deal-making skills during the Obama administration, are “supporting” the broad legislative push, Psaki said. “They are holding” dozens of conversations “with members” to understand their priorities and get their feedback, “she added.

The president’s chief of staff, Ron Klein, and senior adviser Anita Dunn have also spent the last few days talking directly to U.S. House members and senators.

The National Economic Council, the Internal Policy Council and staff from the Treasury Department met with the main committees of the House and Senate this week. NEC Director Brian Deese has held one-on-one meetings with several parliamentary groups and Biden Tsar COVID Jeff Zients has joined the effort.

“It’s a top priority for President Biden,” Psaki said.

Congress approved a $ 2.2 trillion aid package last March and a $ 900 billion follow-up last month, but Biden and Democratic leaders in Congress want more money and programs to address the ongoing pandemic needs and support the economy. COVID-19 has killed more than 425,000 people in the United States. Biden’s plan calls for additional funding for vaccines and testing, more health care workers and other recovery measures, including the safe reopening of schools.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently told reporters she expects the next aid package to come out in the House Chamber in early February for debate. But the amount the federal government has already spent in response to the pandemic has prompted some Republicans in Congress to voice opposition to the scope of Biden’s proposal.

“In less than a year, Congress has spent $ 3.4 trillion in direct aid on COVID aid and nearly doubled the entire federal budget,” said in a statement Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican who sits on the budget committees and Finance. “Exploding another $ 2 trillion in borrowed or printed money – when the paint on the $ 1 trillion aid bill in December has barely dried and most of the money has not yet been spent – would be a colossal and economically damaging loss. “.

Senator Susan Collins, who was among more than a dozen lawmakers who took part in a bilateral call with Deese over the weekend, is also not convinced the $ 1.9 trillion package is appropriate.

“While I support immediate additional funding for the production, distribution and vaccination of vaccines and for testing, it seems premature to consider a package of this size and purpose,” the Maine Republican said in a statement after the call. “After the conference, it was not clear to me how the administration came out with its $ 1.9 trillion figure.”

Psaki said a broad public opinion campaign is aimed at getting voters to try to build support for the Biden package proposal.

“It’s not just about talking to elected officials. It’s also about talking to the country and building support and educating and engaging with leaders across the country,” she said.

That effort has included efforts for governors, civil rights groups, labor leaders, youth advocacy groups and others, Psaki said.

“Our team continues to build support for the American Rescue Plan, as more and more voices across the country recognize the urgent need to give American families the help they need,” she said.