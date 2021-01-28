Malka Leifer faces first court hearing in Australia over child sexual abuse allegations after extradition from Israel





Malka Leifer has made her first appearance in an Australian court after allegations of child sexual abuse against the former school principal were formally filed. Main points: Ms Leifer’s lawyer says she has “significant mental health issues” and “strict religious beliefs” that require special adjustments

He did not apply for bail, but requested that she be transferred to prison as soon as possible The case has been postponed until a commission was named on April 9th The Melbourne Probation and Detention Court heard that the 54-year-old would face 74 counts of child sexual abuse. Ms. Leifer, who was extradited from Israel and arrived at Tullamarine Airport around 9pm on Wednesday, faced off in court in Melbourne via video link. She is undergoing a 14-day quarantine in an undisclosed location. Her lawyer, Tony Hargreaves, said there were “significant mental health issues for Ms Leifer for which she sought a number of different types of medication”. “Prison authorities are, or should be aware, that Ms. Leifer has very strict religious beliefs, so special arrangements will have to be made for her to comply with those religious beliefs,” Mr Hargreaves said. “She is under Victoria Police custody and simply does not have the facilities to accommodate her properly.” No request for parole Mr Hargreaves did not apply for bail on behalf of his client, who sat with his head down in his hands for most of the hearing. She was wearing a white jacket and wore a disposable face mask, along with a traditional handkerchief. Ms. Leifer did not respond when the Magistrate asked if she could hear the court proceedings. Court staff then confirmed that audio and visual connections were working at its end. Mr Hargreaves demanded that she be transferred “to a prison as soon as possible” for his client’s mental health. Support lines for sexual assault and domestic violence: Prosecutor Phil Raimondo said a summary of the case would be provided to Ms Leifer’s defense team by 26 February. The matter was postponed to the mention of the commission on April 9, with Ms. Leifer being to be remanded in custody. The alleged victims in this case are Dassi Erlich, Nicole Meyer and Elly Sapper three sisters who attended Adass Israel School in Elsternwick while Mrs. Leifer was the school principal. With the conduct of distance court proceedings, the Magistrates’ Court sat largely empty. Prosecutors and defense attorneys spoke at a distance, while the three sisters also attended the virtual hearing.

