International
A world of opportunities: Global studies prepares students for different paths
By Jennifer Micale
January 27, 2021
You can travel for fun, interact with clients or colleagues in another hemisphere, or treat patients from different cultural backgrounds. Regardless of your field or career trajectory, a global perspective can only expand your world.
This is the philosophy behind global studies, available through Harpur College of Arts and Sciences. Open to students of any major study, the popular program encourages students to explore topics they are passionate about and culminates with a cornerstone research project that enhances their academic profile.
Minor Global Studies proves useful in my daily life, only in terms of looking at issues from the perspective of people with whom I might not have much in common, said Jamie Ganz 16, who studied abroad in the UK during her time at Binghamton University.
One of her first Global Studies assignments led English leading to a news story about a 1993 murder in the UK, which in turn inspired a scenario that helped him get into some graduate schools. She completed her master’s degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and today works as a news reporter at New York Daily News.
Darren Yu, a head of business administration who earned his bachelors in 2018 and MBA through the fast program next year, said the juvenile increased his knowledge of the world with relatively few classes.
Global Studies courses explore elements of cultures that are not immediately apparent to foreigners and teach students to become more attentive and curious, Yu explained. This proved useful during his study experience abroad in South Korea, which led him to seek out the media and films of the countries.
Both writing and talking helped me perfect my cultural ability and think more about my personal experiences with the world around me, said Yu, who is currently working as an operations manager for Amazon on Long Island while pursuing a beatbox. in competitive.
Lots of trails
As Global Studies students pursue a wide variety of career directions and trajectories, their reasons for choosing a minor are similar: with just a few extra credits, they can pursue an intercultural research topic that interests them or make the most of it. many of their education experience abroad.
Linguistics Major Lesi Wang 18 wanted to enhance her overseas education experience in Akita, Japan. Now a graduate student in international and multicultural education at the University of San Francisco, she discovered that global studies helped her find a more international perspective.
I learned Japanese for quite a few years, so I thought I already knew people and culture well. But that was not true, reflected Wang, who plans to become a language teacher. This program taught me how to observe, ask questions, and think critically.
During her overseas education experience at the University of Edinburgh, the head of psychology, Channah Leff 14, withdrew from her observational skills to find the theme for her cornerstone project in the gray area between social drinking and alcoholism.
Her global studies course also sparked interest in a new field. After spending a vacant year traveling, she completed a master’s degree in applied anthropology at the University of South Florida. Leff currently works at Harvard University in libraries for anthropological studies and East Asia and plans to pursue a doctorate in clinical psychology.
The global studies program has definitely influenced my career trajectory, as global studies was my gateway to anthropology, she said. I probably would not have moved to postgraduate school in anthropology if I had not taken global studies first.
Grad school promotion
As elderly Hannah Zamor discovered, a global studies juvenile could help clear the way for future graduate degrees.
Her graduate school applications are getting a boost from her cornerstone project, which focused on a tax imposed on disposable glasses in the UK and its links to the environmental history of that country. To successfully complete the project, she had to refine her research techniques and apply the theories she learned in class to her subject skills, also required by degree programs.
The major in political science is currently applying for master’s programs in international development. Her duties have prepared her well, training her to think deeply about the meaning of cultural symbols and actions.
Global Studies reaffirmed my commitment to obtaining a master’s degree that has a global focus, she said.
The cornerstone project also proved useful for Joyce Wongs’s master’s degree.
The human development major participated in a service training program in Cusco, Peru, in 2018. While there, she was surprised to see pieces of her Chinese heritage scattered throughout the South American city specifically in a kitchen called chifa, similar to Chinese food but with a Peruvian twist. For her cornerstone project, she explored how Chinese culture made its way to Peru and successfully integrated into Peruvian culture through this cuisine.
She stayed an additional year at Binghamton through a 4 + 1 program, earning a Master of Public Administration degree. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, students were allowed to demonstrate their achievements by building an existing project. Based on her research in Peru, Wong created a policy memo on Peru on the growing Asian demographic.
The cornerstone of global studies continued to influence my work beyond the program. This inspired me to produce some of my best work, even in postgraduate school, said Wong, who currently works with the University Admissions Office.
A global perspective
Global perspectives also benefit students seeking careers in healthcare or business.
Spanish Major Anna Dlott found that her cornerstone project helped strengthen her decision to attend pharmacy school; currently an older woman, she will be attending the Commonwealth Virginia University pharmacy program after graduation.
Her overseas education program took her to Buenos Aires and Mendoza in Argentina, where she studied the differences between health care systems in both the United States and Argentina, and the recent transition to a more universal system. The experience made her more aware of the role pharmacists play in healthcare and the need for global immunization, she said.
Healthcare workers treat people from different backgrounds and understanding how one’s culture can affect their perspective can only help, noted integrating neuroscience major Miguel Ezeiza Ortega, who also works as a nursing assistant.
An immigrant from Venezuela and an aspiring physician, Ortega is deeply drawn to understanding perspectives across cultural divisions. When he was in France, he noticed how widespread smoking was and how the environment cultivated the habit, from ashtrays in parks to cracked windows in the subway. His cornerstone project, which dealt with socio-cultural reasons after smoking in France, was published in Alpenglow, university journal of university studies.
I wanted to learn and get involved as much as possible in an academic environment that supports the exchange of cultural perspectives and ideas. This minor gave me exactly that, said Ortega, an elderly man currently applying to master programs.
Tony Wu, a graduate in business administration, found that global study assignments increased his sensitivity to others and, in turn, his customer service skills, a benefit to his current career in the mortgage industry.
A global perspective is a plus in the business world, especially on the consulting side, reflected Spencer Gordon 17, an accounting executive who now works as a consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers. This global perspective has been increasingly valid recently, as consumer finance firms are trying to stay competitive at a very uncertain time, he said.
When considering growth opportunities or minimizing risk / loss, businesses often need to think about their broad impact, across not only industries, but different cultures and geographies, he explained.
Business administration director Timothy Leung 18 has always been equal
This project and his global study experience have helped shape his activism in the current social climate, he said. At the Manhattan financial technology company where he works, he helped lead a group of employee resources oriented towards diversity, equity and inclusion.
Being a global studies juvenile has only encouraged me to be more passionate about multiculturalism, he said.
Global career
For some global study alumni, the program has led to some really interesting career stops.
While in Binghamton, German Major William Ungewitter 19 studied abroad in Austria for a year, taking challenging courses in international and European studies that eventually led to a 74-year United Nations internship. The general Assembly.
For my cornerstone, I chose to write about Austria and, at the time, the ongoing refugee crisis, relating many of the experiences I had lived in Graz and traveling across the country, he said.
At the UN, he interacted with diplomats, foreign ministers and even heads of state from around the world. He found the practice shocking and rewarding and plans to apply for a long-term position.
A major in linguistics, alumna Kelly Heinzel is now on the other side of the world, placing her education in Binghamton to work for a Japanese press firm. In Japan, Heinzel does translation, interpretation and design work for advertising and marketing, as well as some English lessons and English events. I also sell writing bilingual story books.
Her cornerstone project opened the door and will eventually be published in an online magazine through her employer.
As I showed my deep interest in traditional Japanese culture through my lapidary, my boss was interested in letting me write other pieces as well, Heinzel said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]