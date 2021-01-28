You can travel for fun, interact with clients or colleagues in another hemisphere, or treat patients from different cultural backgrounds. Regardless of your field or career trajectory, a global perspective can only expand your world.

This is the philosophy behind global studies, available through Harpur College of Arts and Sciences. Open to students of any major study, the popular program encourages students to explore topics they are passionate about and culminates with a cornerstone research project that enhances their academic profile.

Minor Global Studies proves useful in my daily life, only in terms of looking at issues from the perspective of people with whom I might not have much in common, said Jamie Ganz 16, who studied abroad in the UK during her time at Binghamton University.

Image credit Jami Ganz: photo provided.

One of her first Global Studies assignments led English leading to a news story about a 1993 murder in the UK, which in turn inspired a scenario that helped him get into some graduate schools. She completed her master’s degree at the London School of Economics and Political Science, and today works as a news reporter at New York Daily News.

Darren Yu, a head of business administration who earned his bachelors in 2018 and MBA through the fast program next year, said the juvenile increased his knowledge of the world with relatively few classes.

Global Studies courses explore elements of cultures that are not immediately apparent to foreigners and teach students to become more attentive and curious, Yu explained. This proved useful during his study experience abroad in South Korea, which led him to seek out the media and films of the countries.

Both writing and talking helped me perfect my cultural ability and think more about my personal experiences with the world around me, said Yu, who is currently working as an operations manager for Amazon on Long Island while pursuing a beatbox. in competitive.

Lots of trails

As Global Studies students pursue a wide variety of career directions and trajectories, their reasons for choosing a minor are similar: with just a few extra credits, they can pursue an intercultural research topic that interests them or make the most of it. many of their education experience abroad.

Linguistics Major Lesi Wang 18 wanted to enhance her overseas education experience in Akita, Japan. Now a graduate student in international and multicultural education at the University of San Francisco, she discovered that global studies helped her find a more international perspective.

Lesi Wang while studying abroad the experience in Akita, Japan. Image credit: photo provided.

I learned Japanese for quite a few years, so I thought I already knew people and culture well. But that was not true, reflected Wang, who plans to become a language teacher. This program taught me how to observe, ask questions, and think critically.

During her overseas education experience at the University of Edinburgh, the head of psychology, Channah Leff 14, withdrew from her observational skills to find the theme for her cornerstone project in the gray area between social drinking and alcoholism.

Her global studies course also sparked interest in a new field. After spending a vacant year traveling, she completed a master’s degree in applied anthropology at the University of South Florida. Leff currently works at Harvard University in libraries for anthropological studies and East Asia and plans to pursue a doctorate in clinical psychology.

Image credit Channah Leff: photo provided.

The global studies program has definitely influenced my career trajectory, as global studies was my gateway to anthropology, she said. I probably would not have moved to postgraduate school in anthropology if I had not taken global studies first.

Grad school promotion

As elderly Hannah Zamor discovered, a global studies juvenile could help clear the way for future graduate degrees.

Her graduate school applications are getting a boost from her cornerstone project, which focused on a tax imposed on disposable glasses in the UK and its links to the environmental history of that country. To successfully complete the project, she had to refine her research techniques and apply the theories she learned in class to her subject skills, also required by degree programs.

The major in political science is currently applying for master’s programs in international development. Her duties have prepared her well, training her to think deeply about the meaning of cultural symbols and actions.

Hannah Zamor during her study abroad experience in the UK. Image credit: photo provided.

Global Studies reaffirmed my commitment to obtaining a master’s degree that has a global focus, she said.

The cornerstone project also proved useful for Joyce Wongs’s master’s degree.

The human development major participated in a service training program in Cusco, Peru, in 2018. While there, she was surprised to see pieces of her Chinese heritage scattered throughout the South American city specifically in a kitchen called chifa, similar to Chinese food but with a Peruvian twist. For her cornerstone project, she explored how Chinese culture made its way to Peru and successfully integrated into Peruvian culture through this cuisine.

She stayed an additional year at Binghamton through a 4 + 1 program, earning a Master of Public Administration degree. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, students were allowed to demonstrate their achievements by building an existing project. Based on her research in Peru, Wong created a policy memo on Peru on the growing Asian demographic.

The cornerstone of global studies continued to influence my work beyond the program. This inspired me to produce some of my best work, even in postgraduate school, said Wong, who currently works with the University Admissions Office.

A global perspective

Global perspectives also benefit students seeking careers in healthcare or business.

Anna Dlott in Jujuy, Argentina Image Credit: Secured photo.

Spanish Major Anna Dlott found that her cornerstone project helped strengthen her decision to attend pharmacy school; currently an older woman, she will be attending the Commonwealth Virginia University pharmacy program after graduation.

Her overseas education program took her to Buenos Aires and Mendoza in Argentina, where she studied the differences between health care systems in both the United States and Argentina, and the recent transition to a more universal system. The experience made her more aware of the role pharmacists play in healthcare and the need for global immunization, she said.

Healthcare workers treat people from different backgrounds and understanding how one’s culture can affect their perspective can only help, noted integrating neuroscience major Miguel Ezeiza Ortega, who also works as a nursing assistant.

Miguel Ezeiza Ortega Credit Image: conditional photo.

An immigrant from Venezuela and an aspiring physician, Ortega is deeply drawn to understanding perspectives across cultural divisions. When he was in France, he noticed how widespread smoking was and how the environment cultivated the habit, from ashtrays in parks to cracked windows in the subway. His cornerstone project, which dealt with socio-cultural reasons after smoking in France, was published in Alpenglow, university journal of university studies.

I wanted to learn and get involved as much as possible in an academic environment that supports the exchange of cultural perspectives and ideas. This minor gave me exactly that, said Ortega, an elderly man currently applying to master programs.

Tony Wu, a graduate in business administration, found that global study assignments increased his sensitivity to others and, in turn, his customer service skills, a benefit to his current career in the mortgage industry.

A global perspective is a plus in the business world, especially on the consulting side, reflected Spencer Gordon 17, an accounting executive who now works as a consultant for PricewaterhouseCoopers. This global perspective has been increasingly valid recently, as consumer finance firms are trying to stay competitive at a very uncertain time, he said.

When considering growth opportunities or minimizing risk / loss, businesses often need to think about their broad impact, across not only industries, but different cultures and geographies, he explained.

Business administration director Timothy Leung 18 has always been equal in different cultures, and has visited countries all over the world. In his lapidary project, he explored a philosophy very different from his own: neo-Nazi groups in Greece, a country where he had studied.

Timothy Leung in Greece. Image credit: photo provided.

This project and his global study experience have helped shape his activism in the current social climate, he said. At the Manhattan financial technology company where he works, he helped lead a group of employee resources oriented towards diversity, equity and inclusion.

Being a global studies juvenile has only encouraged me to be more passionate about multiculturalism, he said.

Global career

For some global study alumni, the program has led to some really interesting career stops.

While in Binghamton, German Major William Ungewitter 19 studied abroad in Austria for a year, taking challenging courses in international and European studies that eventually led to a 74-year United Nations internship. The general Assembly.

For my cornerstone, I chose to write about Austria and, at the time, the ongoing refugee crisis, relating many of the experiences I had lived in Graz and traveling across the country, he said.

At the UN, he interacted with diplomats, foreign ministers and even heads of state from around the world. He found the practice shocking and rewarding and plans to apply for a long-term position.

A major in linguistics, alumna Kelly Heinzel is now on the other side of the world, placing her education in Binghamton to work for a Japanese press firm. In Japan, Heinzel does translation, interpretation and design work for advertising and marketing, as well as some English lessons and English events. I also sell writing bilingual story books.

Her cornerstone project opened the door and will eventually be published in an online magazine through her employer.

As I showed my deep interest in traditional Japanese culture through my lapidary, my boss was interested in letting me write other pieces as well, Heinzel said.