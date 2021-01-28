Holocaust survivor on Holocaust Remembrance Day: ‘Do not let it happen again’.





Dallas resident Max Glauben, 93, was living in Poland when he and his family were sent to a concentration camp. His family did not survive.

DALLAS Dallas resident Max Glauben just celebrated his 93rd birthday. “I was born in 1928,” he said Wednesday. “January 14, in Warsaw, Poland.” Every year alive is a blessing, considering everything he went through. “I was sent to Majdanek, where my family perished during the Holocaust,” he said. Glauben is a Holocaust survivor who has spent his life trying to educate others about the tragedy so that it never happens again. “My father took me by the hand and did not let me go with my mother and my little brother to the ovens,” he recalled during an interview with WFAA. He said his father also died in the concentration camp. “There were six million Jews killed in the Holocaust and millions more,” said Mary Pat Higgins, president and CEO of the Holocaust Museum and the Dallas Museum of Human Rights. “And it’s so easy to lose an understanding of how this affected each individual.” Those victims are remembered on January 27, which is Holocaust Remembrance Day, and every day in museums. RELATED: Auschwitz survivors mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day online amid pandemic “Our focus in teaching this story is to help people understand that each of us has a responsibility to stand up to prejudice and hatred,” Higgins said. You can see and hear Glauben at any time at the Holocaust Museum, where his story has turned into a hologram with which visitors can interact. “You have a cancer,” Glauben said. “You have to bring it out and expose it. Then you can be able to heal it. And bringing it out every year and honoring some of the human beings who passed by is the way to cure hatred, bigotry, harassment.” Glauben also warned: “We were trying to show you every year what kind of tragedy the Holocaust was. Do not let it happen again.” Glauben said he had tried to eliminate the harm done to him through kindness to others. With growing anti-Semitism, he fosters compassion and kindness to fight hatred. “Treat everyone the way they want to be treated,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos