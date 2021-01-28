International border remains closed, citizens call for action by US government – News – Sault Ste. Marie Evening News – Sault Ste. Marie, MI

(Editor’s note: This is the third article in a series that looks at the struggles families and loved ones have faced since the closure of the International Bridge last March.)

Lindy Beith was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

She currently works at a local restaurant as a server. Keil Kempfert, who was born and raised in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, has been the significant other for nearly three years. The couple met in June 2018 at a local nightclub when he was working as a security guard.

“Both he and I were always in each other’s homes, constantly in each other’s places,” Beith said. “I have a 4-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, so whenever she was not with her father, she would be with us. They adore each other. Every time she talks to her she asks “how long it will take for the border to open and it can go beyond the bridge. I keep saying when the germs are gone.”

On March 17, Beith was at Kempfert’s home in America and said her phone had numerous emails, texts and phone calls from her friends sending news announcements that the international land borders between the United States and Canada would be closed inside the next few days.

The couple was in shock. They decided it was best for Beith to leave the next morning and pack some of her things to take with her back to Canada.

“That next morning was awful,” Beith said. “I remember trying not to cry, but the more I did, the tears kept flowing down my face. Kyle just assured me it would be okay and we both thought, ‘Okay, it’ s all going to end inside. a month, at the top. “Well, here we are almost 11 months later, with no end on the horizon.”

Beith said while the Canadian government has made exceptions for those who have been in a relationship for more than a year, visitation requests will not work for the couple. They are headed to chat all day and chat at night with videos. The couple have made some friends on both sides of the border and have become close to each other’s families.

Beith has contacted Terry Sheehan, a member of parliament in Sault, Ontario, on many occasions. She spoke to his staff, who gave her the same information she had already received about the exemptions. She is also a member of the group Le Na Reunite, which is a voluntary campaign led by the United States government seeking travel exemptions to allow families to be reunited across the land border between the US and Canada. Its 1,800+ members are representatives of Americans and Canadians who have been separated from their families and a loved one as a result of the border closure.

Like many others on both sides of the border, Beith said he feels, at this point, the government has no plans to open the border.

“I do not see a light at the end of this tunnel and it makes us feel hopeless and overwhelmed,” Beith said. “It hurts a lot and I do not think anyone who is not in my condition or close to us understands the severity of this. Anyone who can sit next to any other important day, dine with them, make jokes with them, kiss them, hug them, have a face-to-face conversation in person without speaking through a screen, I envy them. “

Beith said the topic is difficult for him to talk about without getting excited. She said as she starts working every day, she can see his way out of the restaurant parking lot, but does not know when next time she will be able to see Kempfert. This has put a check on the couple’s future plans and has placed anxiety on the couple.

She said that although they have been in a relationship for three years, their relationship matters as much as any other married couple.

“You can not help what you want and I should not be punished for it or anyone else in this situation,” Beith said. “Someone who can see and be near their partner every day who is not going through this, I would love to see you go almost eleven months without seeing them. I bet your mind would change very quickly.”

Beith predicts an influx of Canadians visiting the United States as the border is open to buy goods at cheaper prices, such as food and gas.

Beith has a message for the United States and Canadian governments: Get the vaccine soon so that everyone can live “somewhat normally again.”

“Please help us reunite with our loved ones,” Beith said. “It makes it easier for us not to suffer anymore. I hope they never have to go through this. It was disgusting to feel like an animal in a cage. All I can say is Keil and I, like any the other couple in this situation, lose each other terribly and I hope this nightmare ends soon “.

A campaign takes responsibility

Devon Weber is the founder of Let Us Reunite. She is an American living in Montreal, who originally lived with her family in New York City. She moved there with her French-Canadian husband and their son about six weeks before the border closed.

“Campaigns, advocacy and politics are what I do to make a living,” Weber said. “In October, after seeing Canada create double exemptions so families could visit, I decided to set up a Facebook group to see if there were other people who wanted to pressure the US government for exemptions. Overnight, “We had 800 members. 12 weeks later, we represent over 1,800 families.”

Le Le Reunite represents over 1,800 families on both sides of the border and over 500 families have shared their history. It is a campaign that seeks to exclude travel from the United States government, and its members take direct action every day, emailing elected officials, reaching out to the media, and generally trying to get attention to the issue. The campaign has had meetings with many congressional offices, including representatives Brenda Lawrence, Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell, as well as Senator Gary Peters.

Congressman Brian Higgins, co-chair of the Northern Frontier Group, had a virtual founding meeting with Let’s Reunite with members living in his district. The campaign has submitted a 38-page memo to the Biden-Harris Transition Team on the impact of the border closure and what action needs to be taken. Weber said he has had contacts and talks with the Wilson Center Canada Institute, which has joined a task force of retired officials in both the US and Canada and will submit a recommendation to Congress in mid-March in a way to safely reopen the border

“Everyone’s story is different and shocking, it is impossible to choose just one,” Weber said. “We have fathers who have never seen their newborn babies. We have a woman separated from her husband of almost 20 years who suffered a stroke a month before closure and can not communicate over the phone.” single mother who has not seen her partner, the only stable figure of the father the girls have known for almost 11 months.even a member whose father has Alzheimer’s and hoped she would do her wedding while her father was still “I could go on.”

Weber said Let ‘s reunite is optimistic that the new presidential administration will be willing to commit to the issue in a way that the previous administration was not. It was announced last week that President Joe Biden’s first call for an international leader will be addressed to the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau.

Weber clarified that the move does not require fully open borders, but urges the U.S. government to reflect travel exemptions for what Canada has created that allow immediate and extended family to be reunited.

“We understand that closing the border in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was, and still is, reasonable and necessary,” Weber tells the United States government. “But the mental health and well-being of those Americans separated from their families is also important. It’s been almost 11 months. Canada has realized the importance of being with our loved ones in this difficult time and has made shelters. It ‘ it’s time for you to do the same. “

Weber touched on the issue of air travel.

Although the land border has been closed since March 20, the air border between the United States and Canada has never been closed. Canadians can fly to America for any reason. While this trail has been beneficial to some, it is a struggle for those living in border towns. A 10-minute journey across a bridge has now turned into three flights, 18 hours, thousands of dollars and contact with hundreds of people during a pandemic.

“This is ridiculous,” Weber said. “This is clearly not just a matter of public health.”