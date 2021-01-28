Australia-China relations need to be more diplomatic: Minister of Commerce NZ





New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta last month offered to mediate a ceasefire between Australia and China, saying both sides needed to agree in some areas where they are not currently seeing them face to face. Loading Speaking to CNBC Squawk Box Asia program on Wednesday regarding his mediation offer, Mr OConnor said New Zealand had a mature relationship with China and we have always been able to raise issues of concern. I can not talk about Australia and the way it manages its diplomatic relations, but clearly if they would follow us and show respect, I think a little more diplomacy from time to time and be careful with the wording, then they too hope to be in a similar situation, he said. New Zealand on Tuesday signed a trade deal with China, offering Kiwi exports faster access to Chinese markets and a reduction in tariffs on paper and wood products. Mr OConnor said nationalism is not the way forward and New Zealand hoped to build multilateral trade and diplomatic relations around the world and play our part. Liberal MP Dave Sharma, a former senior diplomat, said: I do not see this advice from New Zealand as particularly smart or helpful. The idea that the Australian tone or formulation is somehow responsible for the challenges in our relationship with China is an idea that we fundamentally reject and is contrary to reality, he said. It betrays a lack of familiarity with the basic facts that I would not expect from a close friend and partner like New Zealand. James Laurenceson, director of the Australia-China Relations Institute at Sydney University of Technology, said the Australian government is likely to be reluctant to accept that Wellington could provide a model for managing relations with China. Loading Most likely, they would be thrown into rejection of such a conversation as without naive hope, he said. But some facts remain. New Zealand is a proud liberal democracy. It’s a five-eyed [intelligence] partner Takes care of sovereignty. It has prevented Huawei from participating in its 5G network. She has criticized China for human rights issues and international law. And yet, it has just reached an updated FTA while the last meeting Australia had with China towards the same target was in November 2017. A senior Australian government source said Mr OConnors’ comments were not helpful. Foreign Minister Marise Payne and the offices of Commerce Minister Dan Tehans were contacted for comment. Start your day informed Our Morning Edition newsletter is a curated guide to the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights. Subscribe to Sydney Morning HeraldNewsletter here, Ages here, Times Brisbane here, and tODAYs here. Anthony is the foreign and national security correspondent for The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age. Most viewed in politics Loading

