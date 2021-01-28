Biden administration examines Trump arms sales to UAE and Saudi Arabia





WASHINGTON The Biden administration is banning some arms sales to the Gulf Arab states as it examines key U.S. arms deals approved by the Trump administration, including tens of billions of dollars worth of advanced fighter jets in the UAE and precision munitions in Saudi Arabia. A State Department official speaking in the background said Wednesday that the ban on arms sales and unfinished transfers was temporary, calling the review a routine action typical of the presidential transition. But it drew unusual attention because the arms deals with the Gulf Arab nations, approved in recent months by the Trump administration, were the subject of strong political debate even before consideration. Some Democrats voiced hope Wednesday that sales would be canceled, though the administration downplayed the review. Democrats in Congress have strongly opposed disgusting sales for the role of Saudi Arabia and the Emirate in Yemen’s heavy civil war, which has caused great civil suffering, but they failed to attract enough Republican support to block deals in Congress in December. Many Democrats began pressuring President Biden even before his inauguration to halt sales.

The deals include the $ 23 billion sale to the Emirates of 50 F-35 fighter jets and 18 Reaper drones, which President Donald J. Trump approved in the fall as an incentive for the Emirates to normalize diplomatic relations with Israel as part of Abraham. Arrangements, one of Mr. Trumps’ proudest achievements. In late December, the State Department approved the sale of $ 478 million worth of precision-guided ammunition to Saudi Arabia, amid strong opposition from Democrats, who said the bombs would end up killing innocent civilians in Yemen. Trump administration officials called it a crucial deal to support the Saudis in their fight against Iran-backed Houthis. Officials did not provide full details of all the deals under consideration, but Mr. Trump approved the sale of billions of dollars in weapons to the Saudis. The news comes as many Democrats in Congress call for a reassessment of U.S. relations with the Gulf states, particularly Saudi Arabia. Mr. Trump and Jared Kushner, his son-in-law and senior adviser, worked in a virtual step with the Saudis and the UAE. But Democrats say the war in Yemen and human rights issues, including the assassination of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in October 2018, require a more skeptical relationship. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken, briefing reporters at the State Department on his first full day in office, said the review was commonplace. “When it comes to arms sales, it is typical at the beginning of an administration to review every pending sale to make sure that what is being considered is something that advances our strategic objectives and advances our foreign policy,” he said. Blinken.

In a statement posted on Twitter from his embassy, ​​the Emirates ambassador to Washington, Yousef al-Otaiba, also stressed the routine nature of freezing. New Washington Updated 27 January 2021, 8:53 pm ET As in previous transitions, the UAE envisioned a review of current policies by the new administration, Mr Otaiba said. But Mr Otaiba also made a more detailed case for the agreement, arguing, among other things, that it enables the UAE to take on more of the regional burden on collective security, freeing up US assets for other global challenges. a two-party US for a long time advantage Still, some congressional Democrats said Wednesday that arms deals should or even will most likely be canceled. This marks the end of U.S. ambivalence in the face of unconscious human suffering in Yemen, Representative Ro Khanna of California, a member of the Armed Services Committee and an outspoken critic of arms sales to the Gulf States, said on Twitter. We will no longer find brutal dictators for political or personal gain. Extraordinary news from Biden. Senator Christopher S. Murphy, Democrat of Connecticut, agreed. The weapons we sold to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were used to kill schoolchildren, transfer them to extremist militias, and incite a dangerous arms race in the Middle East. This is the right move, he wrote on Twitter. Now is the time to re-establish our relationship with the Gulf allies. The Emirates for years joined Saudi Arabia to fight the Houthis in Yemen, but withdrew its forces in late 2019.

Dennis Ross, who chaired Middle East affairs for four presidents, said the review was surprising and typical of an incoming administration. But he said the Biden administration was eager to show that it takes advanced arms sales seriously and wants to consider the implications of such sales, especially in a country like the Middle East. Mr Ross predicted that the administration would ultimately get the green light for the deal with the Emirates, in part because Mr Biden backed the diplomatic deal with Israel over which the planes were conditional. On Wednesday, Mr Blinken called the Abraham Agreement a very positive development and said the Biden administration hoped to build on it. But he said he wanted to review the deals. We were also trying to make sure we have a full understanding of any commitments that may have been made in securing those deals, said Mr. Blinken. And that’s something we’re looking at now. A bipartisan concern over the sale of F-35’s most advanced fighter jet has been that it could threaten Israel’s military supremacy in the Middle East. Under federal law, the United States must ensure that Israel maintains a qualitative military advantage over its neighbors. Trump administration officials insisted that covert high-tech planes did not intervene in the target, but did not publicly provide details that support their claim. The pause in precision ammunition for the Saudis could be more of a statement, added Mr. Ross. The pause may be related to statements made during the campaign regarding the non-military support of the Saudis in their campaign in Yemen. Mr Blinken also said last week during his Senate confirmation hearing that the United States would end its lifelong support for the Saudi campaign in Yemen.

But Mr Ross noted that the State Department had condemned a weekend rocket or drone strike against Riyadh allegedly launched by Yemens Houthi rebels, whose capture in 2015 of the Yemeni capital drew Saudi Arabia and the UAE into the civil war of those countries. The statement said the United States would help our partner Saudi Arabia defend itself against attacks on its territory and hold accountable those who seek to undermine stability. Reporting is contributed by Catie Edmondson, Lara Jakes, Mark Mazzetti AND Eric Schmitt.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos