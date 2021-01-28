International
My Campus: Clara Chu, Director of the UI Mortenson Center for International Library Programs | tidings
Born in Peru and educated in Canada, Clara Chu spent close to 20 years of her academic career in the West Bank and six others in the East Coast before landing here in the Midwest.
So her definition of home is a little different than many of her UI campus colleagues.
Home is the place where I experience belonging and purpose, which I can define in three places, says Chu. Home is in the recesses of my mind, filled with memories when our whole family could be together in my youth family members split up for family, cultural and political reasons and my parents died early; in transient physical and virtual spaces spent with my son and other loved ones; and in my current residence from Champaigns beautiful West Side Park.
Since 2015, the library and information science researcher, multilingual, multi-award winning, has served as Distinguished Professor and Director of the UIs Mortenson Center for International Library Programs.
On the first day of the second semester, she took us on a virtual tour, run to some of her favorite places and spaces on and around campus in the last part of My Campus.
First place Id gets a newcomer
whether Main Library was open, I would show the beauty of a historic building and the modern information services it offers to foster research, learning and innovation.
If it were to close, I would start with Morrow plots, a National Historic Monument and the country ‘s oldest experimental agricultural fields in continuous use since 1876.
Where I was when I got great news
I am passionate about my professional work, so every day I am able to do it is good news.
While I have been fortunate to learn about awards, grants, and invited / selected leadership positions while in my office at the lowest level of the University Library, I would highlight my investment day as Mortenson Distinguished Professor at Alice Campbell Alumni Center be particularly significant.
I was able to reflect on my journey at this point and how the challenges and opportunities of a Peruvian-born Chinese-Canadian immigrant in the United States push me to advance the Mortenson Center for International Library Programs mission: to strengthen ties between libraries and librarians around the world to promote international education, understanding and peace.
For a suitable COVID-19 test
I have tried in five different places, starting with the tent in South Kuada which closed in late summer. My site visited is State Farm Center for ease of parking, operating hours and number of processing stations.
I am grateful that the university offers this service to learn more about the spread of COVID-19 in our community and to make decisions to keep us safe.
My favorite spot
There are many beautiful places on campus, but I would say The main quad. It is open to all and a gathering place, with its cross-legged paths representing the campus link.
Whether walking in the stillness of a winter morning to start work early, or strolling a late summer afternoon amidst a rush of activities, it is always welcome. Even now during COVID-19 measures when I am working from home, I can observe it through Quad Cam.
For a bite to eat
I really like the restaurants in Campustown. What I frequented most during the COVID-19 pandemic is Cafe Evo due to the ease of calling and receiving an order of their satisfying lamb or fish dishes on the way home.
My place visited in arts or sports
Krannert CenterEducational and performing arts programming never disappoints, whether for free or for free. And, I always stop at Promenade Showcase + Gift Shop if it is open.
