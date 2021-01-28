What does International Holocaust Remembrance Day mean for Charleston





CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – On January 27, the United Nations recognizes the anniversary of the liberation of the infamous death camp known as Auschwitz-Birkenau, as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. More than 1.1 million people died in Auschwitz while others who were not convicted in the gas chamber immediately upon arrival were forced to work. This Wednesday, the world honors millions of Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism. This is all in an educational program of further development and prevention of future genocides. The main point of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, according to those in the Jewish Federation of Charleston, is that we learn and remember. One thing to remember is that if we had a moment of silence for every Holocaust victim, we would be silent for 11 and a half years. Joe Engel, a Charleston resident, not only survived the Holocaust but escaped from Auschwitz. Even now, he continues to tell his story and the lessons learned. Things like this should never happen and I do not want my relatives to go through what I have gone through. Joe Engel, Holocaust survivor Engel said it is important that “we must prevent and love each other”. This message of love and prevention is at the same time that the Jewish Federation of Charleston is pushing for education. We have lost you know 6 million plus Jews, 1.5 million innocent children and another 5 million just because of who they were. And we never want to see anything like this in history again, but we must continue to work to stop all forms of hatred. Samantha Krantz, Remember the program contributor Samantha Krantz, FederationsRemember Program Association, said in the history of ordertostop from recurrence, individuals of all ages are taking action. Krantz said the Federation is seeking to ensure that the hate crime bill being considered at state headquarters is put in first place for ‘Stamp Out Hate.’ Meanwhile, there are teens who are part of the Remember Charleston Jewish Federation Project who are working toward getting a Holocaust mandate as part of the curriculum in the state of South Carolina. For now, it is not a teaching requirement but is recommended. Krantz, who has heard from numerous Holocaust survivors, said the most important aspect is to remember the Holocaust itself every day. Krantz explained that soon enough, it will become so simple that you wonder if everything you do or every action you do is helping someone else. How to remember the Holocaust in 2021: (For the Jewish Federation of Charleston) Read local survivor stories on the Holocaust quilt website. This website links the quilt to the Holocaust Archives Project at Charleston College’s Addlestone Library. This site was made possible by the generosity of the Sam and Regina Greene Foundation and the Jerry and Anita Zucker Family Fund

