Singapore arrests teenager for intent to attack mosques





This content was published on January 28, 2021 – 03:03

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Singapore has arrested a 16-year-old man for plotting to attack two mosques, plans authorities said were inspired by the killing of Muslim worshipers in Christchurch, New Zealand in March 2019. The boy, an unnamed Christian of Indian descent, had bought a tactical vest online and intended to buy a machete at the time of his arrest in December, the Department of Homeland Security (ISD) said in a statement Wednesday. He had carried out the discovery of mosques near his home, for the purpose of broadcasting his attack live and preparing statements referring to Christchurch attacker Brenton Tarrant who is serving a life sentence for killing 51 Muslim worshipers and injuring dozens others on March 15, 2019. “He could have predicted only two outcomes of his plan: that he be arrested before he was able to carry out the attacks, or that he execute the plan and then be killed by the Police,” ISD said, adding that he planned to carried out the attack on the anniversary of the Christchurch assassinations. The boy is the youngest person arrested under Singapore’s colonial-era Internal Security Act, which allows authorities to detain anyone seen as a security threat for up to two years. He is also the first in the low-crime island country to be banned for far-right extremist ideology, while there have been a number of cases involving Islamic extremism including a 17-year-old arrested for supporting Islamic State last year. It was not immediately clear how long the 16-year-old would be held in custody. Interior Minister K. Shanmugam said Wednesday that he would be given psychological counseling and will be able to continue his education while in custody but may not face criminal charges. “It would be said in a court of law that he was just thinking about it. He planned it, but he did not actually take any steps. So in many countries, without laws similar to the Internal Security Act, there is no you can move early until there is any further preparation action, “Shanmugam told local broadcaster ChannelNewsAsia. (Reporting by John Geddie; Editing by Michael Perry)

