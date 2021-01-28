Government considers 5% inflation targeting to give RBI room to cut rates

The government is considering a proposal to increase the consumer price index (CPI) index under the monetary policy framework to a level of 5% with a tolerance level plus and minus 2% from April 1 to give more Reserve space Bank of India (RBI) to cut policy rates to boost growth in pandemic-ravaged economy.

The proposal will be announced along with other fiscal measures in the Budget for FY22 aimed at reviving growth, said two development-aware people.

According to the first estimate advanced by the National Bureau of Statistics, India’s gross domestic product is expected to shrink 7.7% this fiscal year through March.

A final decision on the proposal to raise the retail inflation target is still awaited as some experts in government and the central bank prefer the status quo. But some of them think it is time to take strong fiscal and monetary measures to revive growth, the people mentioned above said, requesting anonymity.

The government in 2016 announced 4% CPI inflation as the target for the period from 5 August 2016 to 31 March 2021 with an upper tolerance limit of 6% and a lower limit of 2%.

According to the RBI Act, 1934, the government, in consultation with the central bank, must finalize the inflation target for the next five years starting April 1 and also pass it by Parliament, said one of the two persons. “We expect a consensus to emerge soon as the government intends to take it to the current Budget session,” he added.

The Ministry of Finance and the RBI did not respond to questions by email.

The need to raise the margin is felt most when the RBI had to cut interest rate cuts as retail inflation rose to a 77-month high in October (7.61%) and stood above the specified range in November (at 6.9%). “At a time when the economy was struggling and demanding more stimulus,” said the person quoted above.

The economy was hit hard by covid and blockade across the country. The economy shrank by 23.9% in the June quarter, although it recovered to shrink by 7.5% narrower in the September quarter.

Although retail inflation fell sharply to 4.6% in December, below the upper limit of the RBIs tolerance interval of 6% for the first time since March 2020, it averaged 6.6% in the first nine months of this fiscal year, excluding an immediate rate cut interest rate by the RBI. The RBI Monetary Policy Committee is expected to meet next month.

Audit and consulting firm EY India said in its latest edition of Economy Watch that the current inflation target with an upper limit of 6% does not allow the RBI to lower policy rates. Using current data for the first three quarters and RBI expectations for the last quarter, the annual CPI inflation rate could turn out to be 6.4% for FY21. “Since this is higher than the upper limit of the tolerance of the monetary policy framework, the expectation is that the monetary authorities may not come up with any further relaxation in the repo rate in the near future,” she said.

EY India Chief Policy Advisor DK Srivastava said, Given the past experience, it may be desirable to increase the average CPI target range from 4% to 5%. This could mean a nominal GDP growth rate that is higher than the real GDP growth rate by about 3-4% on average. The range can still be maintained at plus / minus 2% points. Thus, the target range for CPI inflation would be 3% to 7%. This would facilitate a higher tax revenue increase for central and state governments, supporting growth and fiscal consolidation plans. “