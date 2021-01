Photos: International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Rabbi Shaul Nekrich holds the Sulzbach Torah Scroll at a ceremony at the Reichstag building in Berlin. (Odd Andersen / Associated Press) A Jewish prayer for the souls of people killed in the Holocaust echoed Wednesday over the site of the Warsaw ghetto during World War II as a world caught up in the COVID-19 pandemic observed the 76th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Most of the International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations were being held online this year because of the coronavirus, including the annual ceremony at the site of the former Auschwitz death camp, where the Nazis killed 1.1 million people in occupied Poland. A woman lays flowers on a memorial plaque at the Buchenwald memorial site near Weimar in East Germany on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Jens Schlueter / AFP / Getty Images) A man is passing through the main gate in Buchenwald country, which bears the inscription Jedem das Seine for each of his own. (Jens Schlueter / AFP / Getty Images) A woman lays flowers at the Memorial to the Victims of the Sinti and Roma Holocaust in Berlin on Wednesday. (Markus Schreiber / Associated Press) German Parliament Deputy Speaker Claudia Roth visits the Memorial to the Victims of the Nazi Euthanasia Murders in Berlin. (Markus Schreiber / Associated Press) Stumbling blocks in the Roman Ghetto neighborhood of the Italian capital are engraved with the names of Jews killed by the Nazis. More than 1,000 Jewish men, women, and children were taken from their homes in the Roman Geton and sent to Auschwitz. (Gregorio Borgia / Associated Press) A visitor looks at portraits of Holocaust survivors at the Survivors Camp Concentration exhibition by German photographer Stefan Hanke in the eastern German city of Erfurt. (Jens Schlueter / AFP / Getty Images) Members of the Polish army attend a memorial service at the Monument to the Ghetto Heroes in Warsaw. (Omar Marques / Getty Images) A wreath is laid at the Ghetto Heroes Monument in Warsaw. (Czarek Sokolowski / Associated Press) The words’ #NeRemember have appeared on the façade of the Austrian Parliament to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. (Ronald Zak / Associated Press) A woman lights a candle during a memorial service at the Jewish Museum and the Tolerance Center in Moscow. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP / Getty Images) More visual journalism from the Los Angeles Times

window.fbAsyncInit = function() { FB.init({

appId : '119932621434123',

xfbml : true, version : 'v2.9' }); };

(function(d, s, id){ var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;} js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos