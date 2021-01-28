File a lawsuit against me, not Stuart | Local News

Deal with me, not with Stuart.

This is what Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley told Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar as he contributed to the debate on her no-confidence motion against National Security Minister Stuart Young in Parliament, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday.

Stating that he took full responsibility for what Stuart Young does as Minister of National Security, the Prime Minister said: Let me make it clear today that unlike the UNC (United Nations Congress) government, the Minister of National Security does not act itself. And as the head of the cabinet, with the responsibility for the government and as a minister in charge of the three-person commission which is the office of the prime ministers, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of National Security, your movement is badly directed.

I take responsibility for what the Ministry of National Security does and for what the Government does on these issues. I take that responsibility, so come and file a lawsuit against me. Come, file motions against the Prime Minister or against the Government for what we have done in defending the people of Trinidad and Tobago.

The Prime Minister said he had full confidence in Young.

The quarantine of govt can not be seen

diplomats in state facilities

The Prime Minister also accused the Leader of the Opposition and UNC of selling misinformation aimed at inciting the population, so they would refuse to cooperate with the Government in the fight against the Covid-19 virus.

Referring to Persad-Bissessars’s allegation of discrimination in favor of foreigners in the exclusion policy, the Prime Minister noted that Persad-Bissessar cited the case of 17 persons allowed to go to Guyana and return to Trinidad and Tobago two days later. late, and home quarantine.

The prime minister said when Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi intervened to explain that they were diplomats, Prince Town MP Barry Padarath responded by suggesting that only some of the persons were diplomats.

The Prime Minister said: I have a confirmation from the Chinese Embassy confirming that all persons on that list are covered by diplomatic immunities and the privileges of the Vienna Convention. All those persons who traveled to Guyana and returned again are covered by immunities as prescribed by the Attorney General.

Saying that he expected that as a former Prime Minister and a senior adviser that Persad-Bissessar would know this, the Prime Minister added that her attempt to give the impression that foreigners are allowed to enter with the privilege of Minister of National Security acting in improperly and that insistence on spreading misinformation that his government was discriminating against the local population in favor of foreigners was free politics.

He said when diplomats started raising the issue of quarantine with him and his government, before acting, he asked the Attorney General for an opinion on the matter and AG gave him a legal opinion that the Government could not prevent them, even if they wished, for they are covered by the immunities of the laws of Trinidad and Tobago, acting as part of its obligations under the Vienna Convention.

Bitter medicine

The Prime Minister said he knew that the work the Government was doing included harassing some people, making some people worse or, in some cases, offering opportunities for evil.

He said that to protect the country at the time of a pandemic, the Government had to take actions that were not very pleasant, it was very disturbing and sometimes harmful, but such was the medicine that had to be taken.

Saying he was urging his friends in the media not to describe this as boasting, he said Trinidad and Tobago were in a much better place than many other national populations.

And that is only because we have swallowed our bitter medicine and rejected on a consistent basis irrelevant advice on the self-serving policy of our colleagues on the other hand, he said.

This advice included, Do not close the border, do not close rum shops, get out in the sunlight so that sunlight can kill Covid, build a dome over the place, drink punches and lime and, of course, if someone gets sick , give them hydroxychloroquine, he added.

The Prime Minister said that he knew that there were people there who really complained, but the vast majority of people who are there when the border is closed, the people who went out in order to return in a short time, have returned home in an orderly manner. Sure.

We also know that there are some people, some of them our friends in this Parliament, in the party in front of us, who have encouraged and organized people to come every day and every night on social media to argue how they are hurt and the Government it is heartless.

He referred to the matter in an Express article yesterday on page 16 of the person (Radhikar Ramoutar) who claimed an exemption had been applied and rejected.