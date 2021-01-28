‘They don’t like Aucklanders!’: Are Canterbury and Oamaru really New Zealand’s most hospitable region and city?

If you are looking for a warm welcome on your domestic travels, it seems best to head to Canterbury, the only New Zealand destination that will appear in a new ranking of the most hospitable regions in the world.

Canterbury ranked fifth on Booking.coms list of the ten most hospitable regions on Earth based on more than 130 million reviews of property owners listed on the site.

Brook Sabin / Sende Stuff Travel reporter Brook Sabin enjoying the hospitality at Canterburys Hot Tubs Omarama.

The regions listed had the highest turnout of winners at the 2021 Travel Travel Review Awards giants, which recognize properties with the highest average guest scores between August 1, 2018 and November 30, 2020.

Of course, Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel said getting to know her regions did not come as a surprise, but some Kiwi travelers beg to change.

READ MORE:

* Three New Zealand cities struggling to add to your to-do list

* The small town named New Zealand the most hospitable destination

* Five of the best day trips from Christchurch



Everyone in New Zealand knows about the Canterbury Spirit, we are very welcome and have always been, said Dalziel.

We are known to be very friendly and helpful, I have often stopped and offered to take a picture of a group of visitors so that everyone is in the same picture. They are usually surprised to find out that I am the Mayor. But that’s what we do. We are all ambassadors for our city and we like to be good hosts.

Dalziel said she believes the challenges Canterbury has faced over the past decade have taught the community how to unite in the face of adversity, creating a sense of unity (this) makes us so welcoming to others.

We have lost being a host city so much after earthquakes, and although the pandemic has brought us back again, I know that conference visitors and visitors will have our city and region on the agenda.

ChristchurchNZ CEO Loren Heaphy agrees.

Canterbury is a land of epic destinations and a people that embraces all cultures and backgrounds, she said. We can not wait to welcome the world back to Canterbury one day soon!

Rosie Marriott, member of Stuff Travel Neighboring Community from Hastings, also thought that the recognition of Canterburys was deserved although sell also found the West Coast and Otago extremely welcome.

My experiences in Canterbury and the West Coast have all been positive with people in hospitality and on the road all very helpful and very proud of their big small towns, she said. My husband has multiple disabilities, and he was able to share most of our experiences and go to most of the places we went, including the hot pools in Hanmer Springs and seeing penguins in Oamaru.

Proud Cantabrian Hannah Reimer also reckoned that her home region deserved appreciation.

SPARE Oamaru was named the most hospitable city in New Zealand.

I was shocked when I started traveling around the world and realized that in many places people were passing each other on the street and did not even know each other. Big hard big! The big difference here in Christchurch where I always at least had a smile or “g’day!” by passers-by.

In contrast, Aucklander Keren Close has seen Canterbury no less hospitable. They do not like Aucklanders! We ended up saying we were from Nelson.

Christchurch Emma Beardsley also said she does not see Canterbury at all welcome, but I am disabled, so most countries are not.

The Taitung county in Taiwan was named the most hospitable region in the world, followed by Tasmania in Australia, Presovsky krag in Slovakia, Oberosterreich in Austria, and Nova Scotia in Canada. Chubut in Argentina, O’Higgins in Chile, Iowa in the United States and Minas Gerais in Brazil finished in the top ten.

Northland emerged as the second most welcome region in New Zealand, followed by Plenty Bay, Waikato and Otago.

The site also compiled a list of the most hospitable cities in New Zealand based on the percentage of award winners and Oamaru came out on top. The city of Northern Otago was followed by two other towns on the South Island of Hokitika and Invercargill.

Cambridge was the first North Island city to make the list, coming in fourth place. The city of Waikato was followed by Picton, Lake Tekapo, Kerikeri, Palmerston North, Paihia and Twizel.

Destinations had to have at least 50 properties on the site to be included, excluding some smaller cities.

Waitaki Mayor Gary Kircher said the results emphasize the truth in the old saying that people become more friendly in the south of New Zealand you undertake.

Alden Williams / Stuff Hokitika was one of the South Island’s six destinations to make the list of New Zealand’s most hospitable cities.

There are many other welcoming places in New Zealand, but perhaps Oamaru hits the sweet spot for the combination of great people and great attractions that help visitors feel welcome.

Kircher said Oamaru locals are both proud of the special places in their backyard and happy to share them.

Oamaru is small enough that we feel very attached to our country and other people, so it is common to greet and smile at people as we walk along the road. Our accommodation providers and other hospitality places really care about people as well, not only providing them with services but taking the time to chat with visitors.

He mentioned Fat Sallys Restaurant, Riverstone Cuisine, Short Black Cafe, Milligans Cafe, Bean on Thames and Housekeepers Design as among many places in the city known for their friendliness. Others include Poshtel, Presence on Harbor, Mariners Suites, Preens, Steam Cafe, Whitestone Cheese Cafe, Pen-y-Bryn Lodge and William Bee, he said.

New Zealand Booking.com area manager Todd Lacey said it was amazing to see so many New Zealand properties known at annual prices.

Weve been lucky enough to enjoy domestic travel over the past year in a turbulent year for tourism and it is important to celebrate the amazing experiences that our partners are able to provide to their clients.

Being singled out by Canterbury as one of the most hospitable regions in the world is a further testament to the exceptional service and hospitality our partners offer.

This is not the first time Canterbury has stood out for its hospitality. In 2019, Christchurch was New Zealand’s only entry in the Big 7s list of “50 Friendly Cities in the World”.

Do you agree with the list? Tell us in the comments.