Anadolu Agency Briefing Morning Briefing 28 January 2021

ANKARA

Anadolu Agency is here with a summary of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported 7,489 additional cases of coronavirus, including 675 symptomatic patients, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of cases in the country exceeded 2.44 million, while the number of deaths across the country reached 25,476 with 132 victims over the past day.

About 8,803 other patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.33 million.

More than 29 million coronavirus tests have been performed in Turkey so far, with 179,419 as of Tuesday.

Recent figures show that the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients dropped to 1,765.

The number of people in Turkey who have received their first dose of a vaccine against the new coronavirus exceeded 1.5 million, according to official figures.

A Turkish university has collaborated with Chinese scientists to produce a drug for the treatment of COVID-19.

At least 126 people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, also known as ISIS, were arrested in a large-scale operation in Turkey, a security source said.

COVID-19 updates worldwide

Less than 24 million people in the U.S., the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases and associated deaths, have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The UK reported a further death of 1,725 ​​coronaviruses, the second highest recorded figure, according to government figures.

The British government has implemented new travel restrictions for UK nationals as well as foreign nationals entering the country in an effort to prevent the spread of mutant variants of the coronavirus.

Some Spanish officials complained that they were running out of coronavirus vaccines after the Ministry of Health reported 40,285 additional infections.

Authorities in Chad extended a curfew in the country’s capital N’Djamena and other provinces to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

Fighting food insecurity and climate change-related challenges, the South African region is suffering from the “worst phase” of the COVID-19 pandemic amid a sharp rise in death toll, the World Food Program (WFP) said.

A group of former environment ministers in Brazil sent a letter to European leaders asking for help in coping with a coronavirus crisis in the country’s Amazon region.

Other developments

Israeli forces destroyed a mosque and several structures in the occupied West Bank, according to local residents.

Lawmakers in the Democratic Republic of Congo voted for Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, an ally of former President Joseph Kabila.

At least 16 people have been killed and several injured in three separate bomb blasts in Somalia, police and army officials have confirmed.

The U.S. State Department temporarily blocked several military sales that were approved by the administration of former President Donald Trump, including sales of the F-35 in the United Arab Emirates.

At least 20 people were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in the Tripoli district north of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.