International
Anadolu Agency Briefing Morning Briefing 28 January 2021
ANKARA
Anadolu Agency is here with a summary of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.
Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey
Turkey reported 7,489 additional cases of coronavirus, including 675 symptomatic patients, according to the Ministry of Health.
The number of cases in the country exceeded 2.44 million, while the number of deaths across the country reached 25,476 with 132 victims over the past day.
About 8,803 other patients in the country won the battle against the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to over 2.33 million.
More than 29 million coronavirus tests have been performed in Turkey so far, with 179,419 as of Tuesday.
Recent figures show that the number of critically ill COVID-19 patients dropped to 1,765.
The number of people in Turkey who have received their first dose of a vaccine against the new coronavirus exceeded 1.5 million, according to official figures.
A Turkish university has collaborated with Chinese scientists to produce a drug for the treatment of COVID-19.
At least 126 people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist group, also known as ISIS, were arrested in a large-scale operation in Turkey, a security source said.
COVID-19 updates worldwide
Less than 24 million people in the U.S., the country with the highest number of coronavirus cases and associated deaths, have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The UK reported a further death of 1,725 coronaviruses, the second highest recorded figure, according to government figures.
The British government has implemented new travel restrictions for UK nationals as well as foreign nationals entering the country in an effort to prevent the spread of mutant variants of the coronavirus.
Some Spanish officials complained that they were running out of coronavirus vaccines after the Ministry of Health reported 40,285 additional infections.
Authorities in Chad extended a curfew in the country’s capital N’Djamena and other provinces to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
Fighting food insecurity and climate change-related challenges, the South African region is suffering from the “worst phase” of the COVID-19 pandemic amid a sharp rise in death toll, the World Food Program (WFP) said.
A group of former environment ministers in Brazil sent a letter to European leaders asking for help in coping with a coronavirus crisis in the country’s Amazon region.
Other developments
Israeli forces destroyed a mosque and several structures in the occupied West Bank, according to local residents.
Lawmakers in the Democratic Republic of Congo voted for Prime Minister Sylvestre Ilunga Ilunkamba, an ally of former President Joseph Kabila.
At least 16 people have been killed and several injured in three separate bomb blasts in Somalia, police and army officials have confirmed.
The U.S. State Department temporarily blocked several military sales that were approved by the administration of former President Donald Trump, including sales of the F-35 in the United Arab Emirates.
At least 20 people were injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in the Tripoli district north of the Lebanese capital Beirut.
The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the news provided to subscribers to the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]