Pakistan gets the label of Geographical Index for Basmati – Newspaper





LAHORE: Pakistan on Tuesday received the Geographic Indicator (GI) label for its Basmati, paving the way for the creation of a local register for this particular rice seed and making a case in world markets for its protection as a Pakistani product . I am happy to inform that Pakistan has registered Rajma Basmati as a Geographical Indication (GI) under the Geographic Indicators Act 2020. Under this Act, a GI register has been established which will record the GI and maintain the basic record of owners and authorized GI users, Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood said in a thread on Twitter. This will ensure the protection of our products from misuse or imitation and thus ensure that their share of the international market is protected. I encourage you to send your product suggestions that can be registered as GI to the Intellectual Property Organization of Pakistan. 2/2, added Mr. Dawood. According to the Pakistan Rice Exporters Association (Reap), registering basmati as a GI in the country required cooperation between the public and private sectors. The Pakistan Trade and Development Authority (TDAP) was appointed as the Registrar of Basmati by the federal government. TDAP made a request to register Basmati in the Intellectual Property Organization (IPO). In this regard, the IPO sought assistance from the Rice Research Institute Kala Shah Kaku and Reap. The regions where Basmati grows were designed by the IPO following recommendations from all provinces. The process followed by the IPO has been a comprehensive process and brought all stakeholders to a table, Reap said. Through inter-provincial and public-private cooperation, Pakistan has received the GI label for its basmati that will strengthen the issue of countries against India in the European Union. Since basmati rice gets higher prices than non-basmati rice in international markets, India has tried to block Pakistani trade in the EU by stating that this particular type is the original one geographically. Pakistan has challenged this claim and by registering GI for basmati, the country will seek the same protection of its basmati in the EU as India. Published in Agim, 28 January 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos