Oshidori International and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment Join Nagasaki Interated Resort (IR) License Offer





UNCASVILLE, Links., January 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Oshidori International Development Godogaisha, a Japanese company founded with the aim of developing an integrated resort in Nagasaki, (Oshidori) and Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, the leading developer of integrated resorts worldwide (MGE), announce their partnership towards a joint offer for an integrated tourism license in Nagasaki, Japan. Through this partnership, Oshidori and MGE not only aim to collaborate in developing a world-class integrated resort, but also in creating a dynamic community for Nagasaki to become a premium travel destination and a major accommodation choice. “We are proud to partner with MGE on this historic development opportunity,” said Alejandro (Alex) Yemenidjian, President and CEO of Oshidori. “Through our joint offering, we aim to highlight the rich culture and diversity of Nagasaki area and look forward to the positive impact that this project will have on the entire Kyushu region. “ “We are honored to work with Oshidori International and utilize the unparalleled experience of their team in this IR license offer in one of the fastest growing markets in the world,” he said. Mario Kontomerkos, CEO of MGE. “Japan offers significant development opportunities that will benefit Kyushu’s economy. Our growth strategy considered the considerable cross-marketing opportunity between Project Inspire in Korea and Kyushu, Japan. As ten property operators globally including one of the largest integrated resorts in the western hemisphere, we are eager to bring our expertise to this venture. “ The next IR project will take place in the city of Sasebo, with Nagasaki Prefecture The bid selection process is expected to take place throughout the summer and fall of 2021. About Oshidori International Development Godogaisha (GK) Oshidori International Development GK is a Japanese company established for the purpose of developing an integrated resort in Sasebo City, Nagasaki Prefecture. Oshidori is in the business of building, designing and operating IR. Its parent company is Oshidori International Holdings Inc. (listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange SEHK: 0622). The President and CEO of Oshidori International Development GK is Alejandro (Alex) Yemenidjian, a former President of MGM Resorts and a former CEO of MGM Studios. The mission of Oshidori International Development GK is to create a spectacular resort that will contribute to the achievement of Kyushu tourism strategy, create new job opportunities, improve the quality of life in the community and provide opportunities for Kyushu children. As a responsible member of the community, Oshidori will collaborate with local governments, businesses, universities and other organizations, and work together with local residents to continuously work on regional development with Nagasaki IR as the main catalyst. About Kyushu Oshidori Children’s Foundation In 2019, Oshidori founded the Kyushu Oshidori Children’s Foundation in support of children and young people of all ages, from preschool to graduate school in the Kyushu region. The Foundation owns approximately 20% of the share capital of Oshidori International Holdings Limited. The foundation is committed to enhancing the lives of children and young people in Kyushu, unleashing their potential to maximize their opportunities in school and work, and inspiring them to live their lives to the fullest. The goal of the Foundation is to bring improvements from the primary level that can lead to significant renewal changes Nagasaki. The foundation aims to promote future global citizens by: Providing financial assistance to children and young people from families in need and families in need, and single-parent families.

Work with prefectural education boards on improving school facilities and teaching qualities to help students (especially those from low-income rural communities) better prepare for college and career placement.

Facilitate local high school and college students to study abroad. During the floods in July 2020, The foundation donated 20,000,000 yen to Akai Hane Nagasaki Community Chest Association and Social Welfare Corporation to support flood relief efforts in Nagasaki Prefecture. About Mohegan Games & Fun Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment (MGE) is a leading developer and operator of major integrated global entertainment resorts, including Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut, Inspire in Incheon, South Korea and Niagara, Casinos in Niagara, Canada. MGE is the owner, developer and / or manager of integrated entertainment resorts throughout United States, including Connecticut, New Jersey, Washington, PA, Louisiana, and North Asia AND Niagara Falls, Canada, and which will soon be awaiting regulatory approval, Vegas, Nevada. MGE is the owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA and New England Black Wolves, a professional lacrosse team in the Lacrosse National League. For more information on MGE and our properties, visit www.mohegangaming.com. Mohegan Games & Fun

[email protected] SOURCE Mohegan Games and Fun

