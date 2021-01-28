The poll suggests links between corruption and the crown response





COVID-19 is not just a health and economic crisis, said Transparency chief Delia Ferreira Rubio. It is a corruption crisis – and one that we are not currently managing. This year’s index showed the United States had a new downturn amid a steady decline under Donald Trump’s presidency, with a score of 67 on a scale where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. That still puts the 25th U.S. on the list in a draw with Chile, but behind many other Western democracies. It fell from scores of 69 in 2019, 71 in 2018 and 75 in 2017, and was down to the lowest level since comparison figures were available. In addition to alleged conflicts of interest and abuse of office at the highest level, in 2020 poor oversight of the $ 1 trillion COVID-19 aid package raised serious concerns and marked a departure from long-standing democratic norms promoting accountable government. , said the report from Transparency, which is based in Berlin. The link between corruption and the coronavirus response can be widely seen around the world, according to report analysis. For example, Uruguay scored 71, placing it 21st on the list. It invests heavily in healthcare and has a strong epidemiological surveillance system, which has helped not only with COVID-19 but also other diseases like yellow fever and Zika, Transparency said. In contrast, Bangladesh, which ranked 26th and ranked 146th on the list, invests little in healthcare as corruption thrives during COVID-19, ranging from bribery in health clinics to misused aid, Transparency wrote. Corruption is also prevalent in the procurement of medical equipment. Even in New Zealand, which ranked No. 1 as the least corrupt nation with a score of 88 and was rated for its pandemic response, there was room for improvement, Transparency noted. As the government communicates openly about the measures and policies it imposes in the country, more transparency is needed about public procurement for the regeneration of COVID-19, the organization wrote. Overall, out of 180 countries surveyed, two-thirds scored below 50 out of 100 and the average score was 43. Denmark and New Zealand tied for first place as the countries were seen as less corrupt, with 88, followed by Finland, Singapore, Switzerland and Sweden with 85, Norway with 84, the Netherlands with 82 and Germany and Luxembourg with 80. to round out the top 10. Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and Britain all scored in 11th place. Somalia and South Sudan did worse with 12 to place them in 179th place, followed by Syria with 14, Yemen and Venezuela with 15, Sudan and Equatorial Guinea with 16, Libya with 17 and North Korea, Haiti. and the Democratic Republic of the Congo with 18. Since 2012, the earliest point of comparison available using the current methodology, 26 countries have improved significantly, including Greece, which rose 14 points to 50, Myanmar, which rose 13 points to 28, and Ecuador, which rose 7 points to 39. At the same time, 22 countries have fallen sharply, including Lebanon, which dropped 5 points to 25, Malawi and Bosnia & Herzegovina which both fell 7 points to 30 and 35, respectively. The index is calculated using 13 different data sources that provide perceptions of corruption in the public sector by business people and local experts. These include the African Development Bank Country Institutional Policy Assessment, the World Bank Country Institutional Policy Assessment, the World Economic Forum Executive Opinion Survey, and the World Justice Project Rule of Law Index Expert Survey. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

