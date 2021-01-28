Ontario is closer to requiring all international travelers coming to Pearson Airport to get coronavirus tests

The Ontario government is closer to requiring all international travelers arriving at Toronto Pearson International Airport to be tested for coronavirus if the federal government fails to take “action,” a senior provincial government source told Global News.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said Dr. David Williams, Ontario’s chief health officer, is “strongly considering” issuing a Section 22 order under the provincial Health Protection and Promotion Act.

From Wednesday evening, it was not clear when that order could be issued.

The development comes just a day after Prime Minister Doug Ford defended a pilot program that saw more than 6,800 international passengers tested on a voluntary basis. He called for additional border protection in relation to COVID-19.

“While we have made steady progress through this pilot program, thousands of people continue to go through Pearson each week without being tested, creating a real risk to all Ontarians,” Ford said in a statement Monday.

However, as of January 7, the federal government imposed a requirement on all returning passengers arriving on international flights to have a negative COVID-19 molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test within 72 hours of arrival.

Global News contacted the offices of the federal ministers of transportation and health on Wednesday evening, but representatives were not immediately available for comment.

Although the daily number of new cases has dropped slowly in recent days after the Ontario government approved a home stay order and introduced closure measures weeks ago, the province has been struggling to vaccinate residents to help protect against the virus. .

Williams issued new guidelines for all provincial hospital CEOs and public health units in chronology to provide health care workers with their second dose.

He said that due to transport delays with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the province will have to extend the time between doses for workers between 35 days and 42 days after their first firing.

Earlier this week, the province said it was extending the time between doses for workers, but did not provide a detailed window, other than saying the second dose should be administered 42 days in advance.

The news comes as the province shifts its vaccine allocations in a bid to immunize all long-term care, high-risk retirees and First Nursing Care residents by February 5th.

The government had initially promised to complete the vaccination of all residents, staff and caregivers of long-term care homes by 15 February.

“The prolonged dosing interval is a direct response to vaccine availability temporarily reduced by the federal government and uncertainty about short-term supply stability as well as the current provincial epidemic of the pandemic,” Williams said in Wednesday’s letter.

According to COVID-19 data released by the Ontario government on Wednesday, there were 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday and 49 other virus-related deaths.

Currently, there are currently 1,382 people hospitalized due to coronavirus a drop of 84 patients from the day before.

Of those patients, 377 people are in the intensive care unit (one daily drop for six patients) and 291 are in the ventilator (one daily drop for seven patients).

So far, 260,370 people have tested positive for coronavirus, 5,958 have died due to COVID-19 and 232,480 people were reported to have been cured of the virus.

– With files from The Canadian Press and Alanna Rizza