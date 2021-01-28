To cover 4.80 lakh health workers in the 3rd and 4th round of Covid vaccination





The Uttar Pradesh government plans to cover 4.80 healthcare workers in the third and fourth rounds of Covid-19 vaccination, which will take place nationwide on January 28 and 29, respectively. The state Department of Family Health and Welfare stated that 2.60 lakh health care workers will be vaccinated during 2,303 sessions between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 28; while health care workers of 2.20 lakhs will be given vaccine doses in 2,100 vaccine sessions organized in 75 districts on January 29 during the same hours. CM Yogi Adityanath has demanded the completion of vaccination of healthcare workers as planned, said additional chief information secretary Navneet Sehgal. The state government has decided to cover vaccination for all health care workers in the state in four days – January 28 and 29, February 4 and 5. Vaccination of frontline workers will begin on 11 February. During the Covid vaccination, held on January 16, the health department could only vaccinate 22,643 health care workers against the target of 31,700. Again on January 22, 1.01 lakh health workers were vaccinated against the 1.50 lak target. Health workers who missed the dose in the first two rounds may benefit from the stroke in the next rounds. Prior to the start of the first round of vaccination on January 16, Uttar Pradesh had received a consignment of 1,055,500 Covishield and 20,000 doses of Covaxin. Additional Secretary-General for Health and Family Welfare Amit Mohan Prasad said the health department has completed preparations to complete the vaccination of healthcare workers in four rounds. We have adequate vaccines in cold chains across the state; vaccinators are trained; vaccination centers are equipped; Health worker data has been updated on the CoWin portal, he said. Read also: Priyanka Gandhi reconnects with Ameth, plans public meeting next month The chief information secretary, Navneet Sehgal, said in the last 24 hours 173 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in the state, while 333 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery. Currently, there are 6,368 active Covid-19 cases in the state, including 1,706 patients who are in isolation at home. Four deaths have been reported in the last twenty-four hours, bringing the death toll to 8,636. Two deaths were reported from Lucknow, while one death each was reported from Prayagraj and Rampur, Sehgal said. He said 1.03 loop samples were tested on Tuesday, bringing the total test number to 2.74 crore. Health workers surveyed 15.24 million people across the state, he added.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos