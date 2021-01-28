The crisis in Italy raises concerns about the costs of EU recovery

Italy, a country that has seen 66 governments since World War II, is accustomed to political uncertainty.

Yet the instability caused by the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte this week comes at an extremely delicate moment. Not only is Italy struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic and a severe recession, but it is also in the midst of drawing up ambitious plans to revive the country’s economy by spending 200 billion euros in grants and loans from the EU recovery fund. .

The stakes are high. Domestically, Italy is seeking to repair an economy that, even before the current crisis, had never fully recovered from the post-2008 recession. Its success or failure in using most of the EU’s € 750 billion recovery fund has likely to define what has been hailed as a key moment in pan-European solidarity. But Rome risks falling far behind other countries, including Spain, in drawing up recovery plans because of the political turmoil it is currently experiencing.

“We are at a critical juncture,” said Valentina Meliciani, director of the Luiss University School of European Political Economy. “If a stable government can be formed now, it will determine how EU money will be spent. “This is a great opportunity for Italy, but the price of failure is great and the consequences of this will go beyond our country.”

On Wednesday, Italy’s political parties began a round of consultations at the request of President Sergio Mattarella to see if a new majority government could be torn apart by the current parliament. Mr Conte is expected to try to form a new coalition to allow him to be reappointed as Prime Minister, with his former allies declaring that they want to stay with him.

If Mr Conte is unable to do so, Mr Mattarella will see if a new coalition can be formed without him, or perhaps even a national unity government that includes parties from the country’s right-wing opposition.

The current political crisis began with disagreements over how EU recovery money would be spent. Former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi removed his small Italia Viva party from Mr Conte’s coalition after accusing him of mismanaging spending plans, removing him from his majority in the Italian Senate and eventually forcing Mr Conte to gave up this week.

Giuseppe Conte resigns as Prime Minister this week © Riccardo Antimiani / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock



Mr Renzi, however, has not been the sole critic of the government on the issue. This week Carlo Bonomi, president of the Italian business association Confindustria, raised concerns about the lack of detail in current proposals and the lack of structural reforms the EU would like to see as evidence that the money is being spent effectively.

“In a political situation like the one we are experiencing [it] “It is difficult to see how we can have a government that has the power to make crucial reforms,” ​​said Mr Bonomi. “The EU expects from this country major structural reforms that have not been made. We must not waste time being facing a historic opportunity to make this country more modern. “

As Mr Conte now tries to build a new government discussions are already underway between the European Commission and member states on the draft plans, with the aim of submitting final proposals by 30 April.

The draft Rome plan was published shortly before Mr. Renzi to withdraw his ministers from the Conte government did not have full details on the reforms and delivery milestones that the final version would require.

The Commission expects Italy to present not only investment proposals, but also suggested reforms – accompanied by a calendar and milestones – in politically sensitive areas. Brussels has in its regular rounds of economic oversight over Italy recommended reforms to the country’s pensions and judicial system, as well as efforts to increase competition.

Italy is well accustomed to political unrest but the recent crisis comes at a key moment in pan-European solidarity © Andrea Ronchini / NurPhoto via Getty Images



Once the final plans are submitted, the commission will have two months to make its formal evaluation of the proposals before approving them. Member States have an additional month to register. In practical terms this means that officials do not expect the first disbursements of the recovery fund to come before June.

Lorenzo Codogno, a former chief economist at the Italian treasury, said Italy is under pressure to show whether it will spend the money effectively or risk being held up as an example of project failure by the most skeptical Northern European countries.

“Many countries that were on the skeptical side remain skeptical. “If it’s a failure, at some point they will say ‘I told you so,'” he said.

The main risk, Mr Codogno argued, is that sufficient reforms in areas such as the Italian public administration and judicial systems were not done in addition to spending European money, which means that its long-term impact on the revival of the Italian economy will fade. .

“Politicians get excited when they have money to spend, but it is very dangerous,” he said. “There is a risk of a significant misallocation of resources.”

Ms Meliciani, however, said the current political crisis could serve to focus minds on Rome. If, she argued, the situation can be resolved by finding a stronger government that has enough parliamentary support to push through reforms, then the greater the likelihood of spending recovery money.

“If we can form a stable government, then it will be good news for spending money the right way,” she said. “This crisis could also be an opportunity.”